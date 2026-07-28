or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Billy Ray Cyrus
OK LogoCOUPLES

Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Sweet Photo With Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley as He Thanks Her for 'Reminding' Him 'How Much' He Loves Country Music

Elizabeth Hurle,Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus credited his girlfriend for bringing him back to country music.

July 28 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus is giving girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley the credit she deserves.

The singer took to his Instagram on Monday, July 27, to share a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair, thanking Hurley for reminding him of his passion for country music.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
,Elizabeth Hurley,Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: @billyraycyrus/instagram

Elizabeth Hurley commented 'I love you' on the heartfelt post.

"It's better than alright – thank you @elizabethhurley1 for reminding me how much I love country music. Feels like coming home ❤️," Cyrus wrote.

Hurley made sure to comment back to him, writing, "I love you ❤️❤️❤️."

While Cyrus did not elaborate on what Hurley specifically did, his message suggests that she played a meaningful role in reigniting his love for the genre.

Article continues below advertisement

The Comment Section

Billy Ray Cyrus,Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus' fans shared how 'happy' they are for the couple.

His almost 2 million followers made sure to leave comments on the post.

"Beautiful pic. So happy for both of you!" wrote one person.

Another commented, "I am so happy for you both!"

A third gushed, "WOW! I love the picture, Billy Ray! It makes me so happy to see you so happy again!"

"Since you have been with Elizabeth, you genuinely finally look HAPPY! Wonderful to see!" a fourth said.

MORE ON:
Billy Ray Cyrus

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Certainly Love Feels Good'

Billy Ray Cyrus,Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley reached out to the singer after his third divorce.

Cyrus opened up to PEOPLE during his cover shoot in June, "She came into my life in the making of this album. She came over to explore why Nashville is so happening," he said about Hurley and his new album The Hill, which came out on June 16.

The pair has now been together for over a year after making their relationship public on Easter Sunday in 2025.

They first met on the set of a movie in 2022 but didn't reconnect until after Cyrus' third divorce from Firerose, when Hurley sent him a text in early 2025.

Billy Ray Cyrus,Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus appreciates what Elizabeth Hurley 'has brought to' his 'life.'

"There was something in the opposites of us, I think, that maybe not only got other people's attention but even our own," he says of the unexpected connection he and Hurley have.

He went on to add, "And I've never seen anybody that, in some ways, has more in common with the insanity that I have lived through in this crazy show business. Then mix in other personal, good things and tragedies — she's like me."

"I do feel at this moment a calm and a peace of mind of knowing that I'm on the right path—and certainly love feels good. I can't give enough credit to what Elizabeth has brought to my life," he concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.