COUPLES Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Sweet Photo With Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley as He Thanks Her for 'Reminding' Him 'How Much' He Loves Country Music Source: MEGA Billy Ray Cyrus credited his girlfriend for bringing him back to country music. Olivia Callanan July 28 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus is giving girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley the credit she deserves. The singer took to his Instagram on Monday, July 27, to share a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair, thanking Hurley for reminding him of his passion for country music.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @billyraycyrus/instagram Elizabeth Hurley commented 'I love you' on the heartfelt post.

"It's better than alright – thank you @elizabethhurley1 for reminding me how much I love country music. Feels like coming home ❤️," Cyrus wrote. Hurley made sure to comment back to him, writing, "I love you ❤️❤️❤️." While Cyrus did not elaborate on what Hurley specifically did, his message suggests that she played a meaningful role in reigniting his love for the genre.

Article continues below advertisement

The Comment Section

Source: MEGA Billy Ray Cyrus' fans shared how 'happy' they are for the couple.

His almost 2 million followers made sure to leave comments on the post. "Beautiful pic. So happy for both of you!" wrote one person. Another commented, "I am so happy for you both!" A third gushed, "WOW! I love the picture, Billy Ray! It makes me so happy to see you so happy again!" "Since you have been with Elizabeth, you genuinely finally look HAPPY! Wonderful to see!" a fourth said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Certainly Love Feels Good'

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Hurley reached out to the singer after his third divorce.

Cyrus opened up to PEOPLE during his cover shoot in June, "She came into my life in the making of this album. She came over to explore why Nashville is so happening," he said about Hurley and his new album The Hill, which came out on June 16. The pair has now been together for over a year after making their relationship public on Easter Sunday in 2025. They first met on the set of a movie in 2022 but didn't reconnect until after Cyrus' third divorce from Firerose, when Hurley sent him a text in early 2025.

Source: MEGA Billy Ray Cyrus appreciates what Elizabeth Hurley 'has brought to' his 'life.'