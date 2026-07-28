Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Sweet Photo With Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley as He Thanks Her for 'Reminding' Him 'How Much' He Loves Country Music
July 28 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET
Billy Ray Cyrus is giving girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley the credit she deserves.
The singer took to his Instagram on Monday, July 27, to share a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair, thanking Hurley for reminding him of his passion for country music.
"It's better than alright – thank you @elizabethhurley1 for reminding me how much I love country music. Feels like coming home ❤️," Cyrus wrote.
Hurley made sure to comment back to him, writing, "I love you ❤️❤️❤️."
While Cyrus did not elaborate on what Hurley specifically did, his message suggests that she played a meaningful role in reigniting his love for the genre.
The Comment Section
His almost 2 million followers made sure to leave comments on the post.
"Beautiful pic. So happy for both of you!" wrote one person.
Another commented, "I am so happy for you both!"
A third gushed, "WOW! I love the picture, Billy Ray! It makes me so happy to see you so happy again!"
"Since you have been with Elizabeth, you genuinely finally look HAPPY! Wonderful to see!" a fourth said.
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'Certainly Love Feels Good'
Cyrus opened up to PEOPLE during his cover shoot in June, "She came into my life in the making of this album. She came over to explore why Nashville is so happening," he said about Hurley and his new album The Hill, which came out on June 16.
The pair has now been together for over a year after making their relationship public on Easter Sunday in 2025.
They first met on the set of a movie in 2022 but didn't reconnect until after Cyrus' third divorce from Firerose, when Hurley sent him a text in early 2025.
"There was something in the opposites of us, I think, that maybe not only got other people's attention but even our own," he says of the unexpected connection he and Hurley have.
He went on to add, "And I've never seen anybody that, in some ways, has more in common with the insanity that I have lived through in this crazy show business. Then mix in other personal, good things and tragedies — she's like me."
"I do feel at this moment a calm and a peace of mind of knowing that I'm on the right path—and certainly love feels good. I can't give enough credit to what Elizabeth has brought to my life," he concluded.