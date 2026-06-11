Elizabeth Hurley Wows in Skimpy Yellow Bikini as She Celebrates Her 61st Birthday: 'I Am Loving My Life Today'
June 11 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating another year around the sun — and looking incredible while doing it.
The actress and model rang in her 61st birthday by sharing a stunning photo on social media on Wednesday, June 10. In the snapshot, Hurley posed by the water in a skimpy yellow bikini, smiling brightly as she held a colorful scarf. With sunshine overhead and mountains in the distance, the image perfectly captured her joyful mood.
Alongside the photo, Hurley reflected on how her perspective has changed over the years and why she's feeling more grateful than ever.
“Happy Birthday to me!” she wrote. “I used to fear that as every year passed, my life might get less exciting and I’d get more and more world weary… but I’m pleased to tell you that if you hang on in and keep your chin up, nothing could be further from the truth.”
'I Am LOVING My Life Today'
The birthday message quickly turned heartfelt as Hurley opened up about the people who continue to bring happiness into her life.
“I am LOVING my life today,” she shared, expressing gratitude for her friends, family, and loyal fans. She also thanked her supporters for their kindness, calling the past year “a helluva ride.”
Hurley then gushed, “I can’t wait to see what’s next 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻.”
Fans and Loved Ones Showered Her With Praise
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It didn't take long for the comments section to fill with birthday wishes and compliments.
Among the first to celebrate was boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus, who shared a sweet message for the actress.
“Love love love ❤️❤️ so proud of you ❤️❤️ can’t wait for the next chapter ❤️❤️❤️🐿️🐿️🐿️,” he wrote.
Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, also joined in with a loving tribute: “God, I love you ❤️.”
Fans were equally enthusiastic about the birthday post.
“You don't look a day over 30, your skin is amazing, 🔥🎈🥳,” one admirer raved.
Another follower praised both Elizabeth and her relationship with Billy.
“Happy 61st birthday, Elizabeth! You look absolutely fabulous (as always). I'm so glad you've found someone who makes you happy; you two are simply a perfect couple," they wrote.
Billy Ray Cyrus Opened Up About Their Relationship
The birthday celebration came on the same day Billy spoke about the mom-of-one during an interview with People while promoting his upcoming album, The Hill, which arrives on June 16.
"She came into my life in the making of this album," the musician gushed. "She came over to explore why Nashville is so happening."
The couple first confirmed their romance on April 20, 2025, and have since been splitting their time between Tennessee and England.
According to Billy, traveling abroad with Elizabeth marked a major change for him after spending years close to home.
In fact, Billy said leaving Tennessee for the first time in five years to travel internationally with Elizabeth was the "craziest thing" he's ever done.
"But I had to do it," he said. "This feels like something real."
Life Between Tennessee and England
Elizabeth has also spoken warmly about the life she and Billy have built together.
"We split our time between Billy's farm in Tennessee and my country house in England, with brief forays into Nashville and London. We both love the countryside, where I'm usually wielding power tools in the garden whilst Billy strums his guitar under a tree," she said. "We obsessively watch birds of prey and light lots of bonfires. It's bliss."