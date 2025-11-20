Elizabeth Hurley Wears Plunging Red Dress Alongside Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus at the 2025 CMAs: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley stole the spotlight at the 59th Annual CMA Awards. On Wednesday, November 19, the 60-year-old actress and model hit the red carpet in a plunging long-sleeve red gown with a bold front cutout, a hint of shimmer and a high leg slit. She then finished the look with silver platform heels, a smooth blowout and sparkling drop earrings.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a plunging red gown at the CMA Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Right beside her was boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus, 64, who went for a classic all-black suit with satin lapels. He added his signature touch with a wide-brimmed hat, layered necklaces and tinted sunglasses, matching Hurley’s glam vibe with his own rock-country edge. The two held hands as they posed, stepping out for one of their most high-profile appearances as a couple. Hurley and Cyrus have kept fans talking ever since confirming their relationship earlier this year. Back in April, Hurley made things Instagram official with a simple “Happy Easter ♥️,” posting a photo of Cyrus kissing her on the cheek while they were on a farm.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple has been public with their romance since early this year.

Article continues below advertisement

One month later, they made their red carpet debut in Rome. "We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together," Hurley said at an event on May 13. The pair first met while filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022, though their connection didn’t really take off until much later. Cyrus recalled how natural it felt working together.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he said. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Billy Ray Cyrus joined her on the red carpet in an all-black suit.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus supports her father’s new relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus has also weighed in on her dad’s new relationship, offering her support in a recent interview with The New York Times. While discussing her mom Tish Cyrus’ marriage to actor Dominic Purcell, Miley opened up about adjusting to family changes. "Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," she said. "I'm being an adult about it."