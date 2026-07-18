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Firerose Turns to Her 'Survivor Sisters' Following Traumatic Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce: 'I'm Really Grateful'

Photo of Firerose
Source: MEGA

Firerose said she is 'really grateful' for her 'survivor sisters' following her messy divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

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July 18 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Firerose opened up about leaning on her supportive group of friends to deal with the fallout following her messy split from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

While chatting with Page Six, she admitted she has a group chat named "Survivor Sisters" with her friends, which includes Crystal Harris, Courtney Stodden and Aubrey O'Day.

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Image of Firerose said her friends helped her through her messy divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.
Source: MEGA

Firerose said her friends helped her through her messy divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

"I’m really grateful for every strong bada-- survivor who’s gone before me, and I’m so honored to be able to call them my dear friends," she said.

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Firerose Gushed About Her 'Amazing' Friends

Image of Crystal Harris accused Hugh Hefner of abuse during their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Crystal Harris accused Hugh Hefner of abuse during their marriage.

The singer noted that she views Harris as a “sister,” as they have “bond[ed] over some very difficult things.”

“My beautiful friend Crystal Harris, who’s a New York Times best-selling author, survived many years [of alleged abuse]. She was married to Hugh Hefner, and she’s written her stories so beautifully and eloquently in a way that has helped so many,” she admiringly said of her friend.

Harris, who was married to the Playboy founder until he died in 2017, has since accused him of emotional and financial abuse, as well as sexual control.

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Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied Aubrey O'Day's accusations.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied Aubrey O'Day's accusations.

Firerose also praised Stodden during the interview, calling her “another amazing angel.”

Stodden alleged that her ex-husband, Doug Hutchison, is a “predator” and “p-------” for marrying her when she was 16, and he was 51. The actor has denied those claims, saying they are “false, malicious and egregious.”

The “Shining Armor” singer also admitted she didn't know where she would be “without” O’Day.

O’Day, who was a part of Danity Kane, has accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of “grooming” her, sexually assaulting her, as well as firing her when she refused his repeated advances.

Combs, too, has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct made against him.

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image of Firerose said her group chat with her friends is the 'most beautiful' thing.
Source: MEGA

Firerose said her group chat with her friends is the 'most beautiful' thing.

“Our group chat goes off in the most beautiful way. It’s such a supportive, loving connection that we have, and obviously, the tightness of our friendship is accentuated by the fact that we’ve all survived [allegedly abusive relationships in the public eye],” Firerose said.

“It’s so important to each of us to be that example for ourselves, for each other and for the world at large,” she shared. “So many young women go through versions of what we have, and they don’t make it. They don’t survive. They don’t get the blessing and miracle of getting through something that is so extreme and so public and then coming out of it and building a beautiful life. And each one of my friends is just an amazing example of that, because it’s not easy."

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Firerose Claimed Billy Ray Cyrus Subjected Her to 'Narcissistic Abuse'

Image of Firerose accused Billy Ray Cyrus of 'narcissistic abuse.'
Source: MEGA

Firerose accused Billy Ray Cyrus of 'narcissistic abuse.'

Firerose and Cyrus split in 2024, just a few months after getting married in 2023, per Page Six.

During their divorce, the 37-year-old stated in court documents that her then-husband’s “unpredictable and volatile” behavior left her dealing with “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse” that was often fueled by his “persistent drug use.”

Cyrus “vehemently denied” those claims.

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Image of Firerose said she came back to herself after divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus.
Source: MEGA

Firerose said she came back to herself after divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus.

She doubled down on those claims in the interview, saying, “Part of narcissistic abuse is the strategic isolation and the coercive control to separate you from your community and your friends.”

She also revealed that some of those friends “witnessed [her] coming back to [herself]” after their highly publicized divorce.

“And a lot of them were like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I had no idea what was really happening behind closed doors,’” she added. “Part of narcissistic abuse is that you are sort of lulled into this false reality."

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