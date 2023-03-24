Irwin Family Rocked By Marriage Split Rumors
Are Rebecca and Mick Lobie going their separate ways?
The 34-year-old, who is Bindi Irwin's estranged cousin and got famous after launching an adult career, is believed to call it quits with Mick after 16 years.
Last month, Mick posted several cryptic messages on Instagram. "If I'm continually treated like I don't exist then what's the point of continuing to push myself to be here because no one would even notice if I was gone," he wrote.
In another post, he asked Rebecca to come back to him and their two sons.
Friends quickly checked in on Mick, with one writing, "You ok bro," to which he replied, "F*** off ya dog."
The pal was confused by his remarks, to which Mick clarified, "What do you mean huh? You talk s*** about me and my family to everyone like you are so much better than us but then you’re the 1st c*** to reply to Rebecca’s stories with a [flame emoji]! Grow some legs and stand on them c***!"
Mick returned to Instagram on Thursday, March 23, with a concerning message.
"This isn't a cry for help but it really couldn't be more accurate," he said. "I can't thank all my legendary mates enough!"
Naturally, his inner circle reached out to him in the comments section. One person wrote, "Always here for you, mate. Just yell out and I'll be there," while another said, "It's the beginning of your new and better self, brother. We've all got you, bud."
When Mick was contacted for comment by Daily Mail Australia, he denied the statement was about his marriage.
"I didn't allude to anything like that. You people are ridiculous," he said.
Rebecca and Bindi were once close, but in 2026, the former cut ties with the Australia Zoo and no longer follows the animal lover on social media.
In 2020, she shared how she was feeling amid the pandemic. "Hey guys, just want to say hi. I hope you're all doing well. Things are a little bit crazy at the moment, and things are changing here in Australia," she began. "So yeah, just checking in, making sure everyone is OK. I know for myself and my family it has been stressful. I know we're going through the same thing."
