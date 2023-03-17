Bindi Irwin Celebrates Milestone For Australia Zoo While Recovering From 'Scary' Endometriosis Surgery
Crikey! Bindi Irwin was thrilled to see the Australia Zoo reach an exciting milestone as she continues to recover from the serious endometriosis surgery she underwent roughly two weeks ago.
The 24-year-old was joined by her husband, Chandler Powell, in a previously recorded video to thank supporters after the zoo reached 900,000 Facebook followers.
"Hello Facebook, Bindi and Chandler here to say thank you guys so much. 900,000 follows for Australia Zoo! That is so wild! Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts," Powell — who tied the knot with his wife in 2020 — expressed, as the dynamic duo was dressed in matching zookeeper uniforms.
"We are incredibly appreciative of your amazing support," Irwin added, before the silly clip transitioned to footage of different animals “thanking” their followers through hilarious voice-overs.
While staffers — and adorable critters — at the Australia Zoo celebrate this special milestone over in Queensland, Irwin remains in the U.S., where she is resting and recovering from her intense procedure.
Although she "battled for a long time wondering" whether to share her health journey with all 5.2 million of her Instagram followers, the mother-of-one — who shares daughter Grace, turning 2 next week, with Powell — Irwin decided to reveal her 10-year hardship dealing with uterus-related pain.
"For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc. A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain," the daughter of The Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin — who devastatingly died in 2006 — revealed on Tuesday, March 7.
"I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst," she added.
"I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming. To those questioning the cancelled plans, unanswered messages & absence — I had been pouring every ounce of the energy I had left into our daughter & family," Irwin's emotional statement concluded.