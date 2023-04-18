Bindi Irwin Feels 'Grateful To Be 6 Weeks Post Op From My Endometriosis Surgery': 'Healing Every Day'
Bindi Irwin revealed how she's doing after undergoing endometriosis surgery in early March.
"Question Time • Writing this with my sweetheart family feeling very grateful to be 6 weeks post op from my endometriosis surgery. Healing every day and looking forward to all that lies ahead. I have had so many kind people contact me about my journey, I would love to answer your questions and share anything you want to know. Comment below and I’ll record a video for you all with my entire story," the 24-year-old wrote on April 16.
In the comments section, the animal lover received plenty of questions about what she went through prior to the surgery.
As OK! previously reported, Irwin, who is married to Chandler Powell, shared with her followers about her journey via social media.
"Dear Friends, I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space. It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help. For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc.A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life," she captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed.
"I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst. @seckinmd’s first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?'" she continued.
One week later, Irwin revealed how she's doing.
"Healing ✨ I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis. Thank you with all my heart for sharing. I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can’t wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way," she wrote.