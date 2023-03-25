Bindi Irwin Celebrates Her Baby Girl's Second Birthday After Recovering From Endometriosis Surgery: Photos
Bindi Irwin gushed over her daughter, Grace, for the toddler's second birthday.
On Friday, March 24, the mom-of-one uploaded some adorable photos of herself, husband Chase Powell and Grace. The trio was all smiles as they cuddled each other close. The happy couple sported some winter coats and jeans while Grace was in a light pink snowsuit. They were pictured outside while the sun was setting surrounded by a field of snow.
"Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world," she wrote. "💗Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives. Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul."
"You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life. I love you with my entire heart, for all of my existence," Irwin concluded the emotional message.
Although the post displayed the family in high spirits, it has been a tough month for the animal activists.
On March 7, Irwin revealed that she had undergone a "scary" surgery in hopes of curing her painful endometriosis. The star uploaded a post sharing her journey with the disease and what lead her to make the decision to have the procedure.
Irwin wrote, "Dear Friends, I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space. It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help."
"For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road," the environmental enthusiast continued. "These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc."
"I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was," Irwin declared. "Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst."
"After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle. I’m aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There’s stigma around this awful disease. I'm sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help."
She concluded her emotional message by asking her supporters to, "Keep searching for answers." Linking her own website.