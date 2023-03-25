Bindi Irwin Celebrates Her Baby Girl's Second Birthday After Recovering From Endometriosis Surgery: Photos

"Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world," she wrote. "💗Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives. Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul."

"You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life. I love you with my entire heart, for all of my existence," Irwin concluded the emotional message.