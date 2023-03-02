Ed Sheeran's Wife 'Recovering Well' From Tumor Treatment After Diagnosis Turns Musician's World Upside Down

"The tumor came as a huge shock, and the fact they couldn't operate straight away was hugely concerning and scary," they continued, noting that, luckily, "after Jupiter arrived safely, Cherry has now received the treatment needed and is recovering well."

The source concluded to the publication: "They both hope it will be a much better 2023."

Sheeran and Seaborn welcomed their second daughter, Jupiter, in May 2022 and first became parents in September 2020 with the arrival of daughter Lyra Antarctica, now 2.