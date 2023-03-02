Ed Sheeran's Wife 'Recovering Well' From Tumor Treatment After Diagnosis Turns Musician's World Upside Down
Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, is reportedly on the mend after being diagnosed with a tumor last year during her pregnancy.
"It’s been an incredibly tough time for Cherry and Ed," an insider told a news outlet after the musician revealed on Wednesday, March 1, that Seaborn couldn't receive treatment for her tumor until after she gave birth to the pair's second child.
"The tumor came as a huge shock, and the fact they couldn't operate straight away was hugely concerning and scary," they continued, noting that, luckily, "after Jupiter arrived safely, Cherry has now received the treatment needed and is recovering well."
The source concluded to the publication: "They both hope it will be a much better 2023."
Sheeran and Seaborn welcomed their second daughter, Jupiter, in May 2022 and first became parents in September 2020 with the arrival of daughter Lyra Antarctica, now 2.
The positive health update comes one day after Sheeran revealed his wife's heartbreaking diagnosis via Instagram upon announcing his upcoming album, Subtract.
Explaining that one single month completely changed the course of his life — as the couple learned Seaborn had a tumor, he lost his best friend and found himself in court over his music — Sheeran noted, "in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts."
"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter," he penned. "I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."
Pointing out that "writing songs" is his "therapy," Sheeran added that he struggled to "credibly put a body of work into the world that didn’t accurately represent where I am and how I need to express myself at this point in my life."
Having scratched everything he had been working on for the album for over a decade, Sheeran was finally able to open the "trapdoor" into his "soul" with Subtract. "For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life."
