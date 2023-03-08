Bindi Irwin's Husband Gushes Over How 'Strong' She’s Been After Intense Endometriosis Surgery: 'My Inspiration'
Bindi Irwin’s husband, Chandler Powell, raved about his wife's strength after her extreme endometriosis surgery.
On Tuesday, March 7, Powell posted a photo of himself and Irwin hugging and smiling while a colorful beach sunset is behind them. The father-of-one gushed about his wife in the caption, referring to her recent medical procedure.
“You are my inspiration to be as strong as I can be in every aspect of life. Seeing how you pushed through the pain to take care of our family and continue our conservation work while being absolutely riddled with endometriosis is something that will inspire me forever,” said the devoted spouse.
“The greatest gift of all is knowing that you’re out the other side of surgery totally free of endometriosis. I cannot wait to embark on this new chapter of life with you,” Powell continued.
Fans of the environmentalist couple took to the comments section to echo the 26-year-old’s message.
“Thanks for sharing your story @bindisueirwin and @chandlerpowell. You are both warriors for wildlife and for humans. I appreciate the heck out of you two,” one user wrote, while another added, “Currently crippled in bed because of mine, but surgery soon!! So happy other women are on the other side, successfully & strong.”
Irwin also left a comment that read, “Thank you. For everything. I love you and Grace with all my heart.”
Supporters praised the pair for publicizing the 24-year-old’s struggle, saying, “I'm so happy for Bindi and happy that your family is bringing awareness to endometriosis.”
At the end of Powell’s caption, he referred people to his wife’s Instagram, telling followers they can “read about the journey” on her profile.
As OK! previously reported, the Australian TV personality shared an in-depth description of her fight with endometriosis on March 7.
“I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space. It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help,” she began.
“For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors’ visits, scans etc.,” Irwin continued.
The conservationist then discussed the severity of her condition, saying, “To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove & a chocolate cyst. @seckinmd’s first words to me when I was in recovery were, ‘How did you live with this much pain?’”
The wildlife enthusiast ended her post by sharing resources for current patients.