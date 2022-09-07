Bindi & Robert Irwin's Sweetest Tributes To Late Dad Steve

Like his father, Robert's been actively participating in animal conservation. His passion for crocodiles and conservation was evident when he updated his Instagram followers in September 2020 about all the work their wildlife reserve had been doing.

"Over the last month we caught 39 crocodiles, from 'Ryan' who tied for being the largest croc in the system at over 15 feet long to little 'Pingu' at just under 3 feet. This year brought the total crocs tagged to 213 in the study. This research was all started by Dad and to this day we still use the same methods of capture that he created," Robert wrote on Instagram. "Our crocodile research began 17 years ago when Australia Zoo joined forces with the University of Queensland to conduct world leading science and lead the charge in crocodile conservation. And today we get to keep this vital work going, using state of the art solar tracking technology to learn even more about these amazing animals make sure Dad's mission and passion for croc conservation continues! 🐊."