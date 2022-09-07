Bindi & Robert Irwin's Sweetest Tributes To Late Dad Steve
Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin's careers have drawn much inspiration from their late father, Steve Irwin. The two have always shown their gratitude for their father on social media.
The wildlife conservationist and popular TV presenter died on September 4, 2006, after a stingray bite. He was 44 years old and is survived by his children, as well as his wife, Terri Irwin. Bindi and Robert were only two and eight years old then, but it was not too early for them to carry their father's beloved legacy.
As September 4th marks the day Bindi and Robert lost their father, OK! is looking back at some of their most heartfelt tributes.
Bindi Dedicates A 'DWTS' To Steve
While appearing on Dancing With the Stars in 2015, Bindi dedicated a performance to her father. "What shaped me the most would probably be when my dad passed away," she revealed on the show. "For the rest of my life, I'll kind of feel like he's going to come home."
Bindi Credits Steve After Passing Driver's Test
Bindi passed her driving test in March 2016, making sure to give some of the credit to her "dad's giant old ute," seemingly referring to his car. With her father in spirit, Bindi thanked the local authorities for testing her and giving her the license.
Bindi Pays Tribute On 10th Anniversary
In September 2016, the family marked ten years of Steve's passing. On the day, Bindi penned a special note for her dad. "You'll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe," she wrote, sharing a picture of Steve holding baby Bindi.
Robert Continues Steve's Animal Conservation
Like his father, Robert's been actively participating in animal conservation. His passion for crocodiles and conservation was evident when he updated his Instagram followers in September 2020 about all the work their wildlife reserve had been doing.
"Over the last month we caught 39 crocodiles, from 'Ryan' who tied for being the largest croc in the system at over 15 feet long to little 'Pingu' at just under 3 feet. This year brought the total crocs tagged to 213 in the study. This research was all started by Dad and to this day we still use the same methods of capture that he created," Robert wrote on Instagram. "Our crocodile research began 17 years ago when Australia Zoo joined forces with the University of Queensland to conduct world leading science and lead the charge in crocodile conservation. And today we get to keep this vital work going, using state of the art solar tracking technology to learn even more about these amazing animals make sure Dad's mission and passion for croc conservation continues! 🐊."
Bindi Names Her Baby After Steve
Grace, Bindi's first daughter with her husband, Chandler Powell, was named in Steve's honor. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place." she said in an interview in February 2021.
Robert Fixes Steve's Bike
In February 2021, Robert revealed he fixed his dad's old motorcycle. "I have so many memories of Dad's old motorbike — hanging on to the front with Bindi as we'd ride around the zoo with Dad," he shared on Instagram. "And now after being in the shed for a few years, it's all fixed up and running again. It's so special to be riding it after all this time!"
Bindi Honors Steve On Elephant Day
On World Elephant Day — observed in August 2022 — Bindi honored her father by sharing a throwback pic of him working with elephants. "Dad in Africa, filming for The Crocodile Hunter in the early 2000s," she wrote on Instagram in August. "To be in the presence of these giant angels is to know you've experienced magic. This #WorldElephantDay and every day we must think about our impacts on the planet and how they ripple out towards our fellow species. Their future depends on us."