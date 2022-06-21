On The Edge Of Our Seats!Blac Chyna Court Drama Will Play Out On Season 2 Of 'The Kardashians'
Court TV for the Kardashians? The famous family's legal battle with Blac Chyna will reportedly play out on the upcoming second season of their hit Hulu series.
The show's executive producer Danielle King spilled during a June 20 appearance on the podcast "Crew Call with Anthony D'Alessandro" that although they were not able to film the court showdown directly, the lawsuit will be heavily covered throughout the episodes.
"We weren't filming it," King said of the headline-making case. "We just got snippets along the way and it ended up unfolding into this really compelling story."
"They have boundaries. They'll say, 'We don't want this shot,'" the EP explained of what the family deemed acceptable for viewers to see. "I absolutely respect that. But then there will end up being a conversation about it in another time we're shooting and we'll flesh that out in one way, shape or form. Maybe we didn't cover the initial part of a conversation, but then it comes up organically in a different scene."
Luckily for loyal Kardashian viewers, the next drama-filled season isn't too far out. "You won't have to wait another year," King teased, adding their goal is to finish shooting by the end of this month.
As OK! previously reported, the Kardashians came out victorious in the the suit where Rob Kardashian's former fiancée sued the family for defamation for $100 million, claiming they sabotaged her potential reality television career after she split from the sock designer while they were filming the second season of their short-lived reality show, Rob & Chyna.
Kris Jenner, along with Kylie Jenner, Corey Gamble and Rob himself all made bombshell testimonies during the trial, with the momager even stating at one point that she thought Chyna was going to kill her son.
On May 2, just as the entire crew was about to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala, a judge ruled in their favor.