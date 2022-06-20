It's *Finally* Over!Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Reach Settlement In Second Bombshell Lawsuit
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna may finally be done facing off in court.
The exes and coparents reportedly reached a settlement ahead of jury selection in their revenge porn case. Though the terms remain unclear, a clerk at the Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed on Monday, June 20, that an agreement has been reached.
According to Page Six, potential jurors were already lined up outside the courthouse but will now be dismissed.
The news comes only days after the judge denied Kardashian's motion to enforce a previous settlement, which, according to the model's attorney, never existed.
Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement last week that she was "very pleased" with the judge's decision because, "Without a settlement, Chyna will prove her case to a Los Angeles jury on June 20 that Rob posted devastating revenge porn of her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent."
Chyna, who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with Kardashian and 9-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga, was suing the sock designer for posting nude photos and videos of her on social media back in 2017.
The father-of-one shared the controversial footage in the midst of the end of their engagement. The explicit content included a photo of what Kardashian claimed was Chyna's intimate area, which he reportedly captioned: “This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.”
Kardashian also posted a video of what appeared to be Chyna in bed with another man. “Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he wrote at the time. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f**king me and then this dude right after. U need help.”
Chyna obtained a restraining order against the father of her child days later, with his attorney at the time, Robert Shapiro, also issuing an apology to the social media model on behalf of his client.
“I personally on Robert Kardashian’s behalf apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days, and now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only: whatever’s in the best interest of this child,” Shapiro said at the time, referring to the former flames' daughter.
This is the second lawsuit Kardashian and Chyna reportedly wrapped up as of late. Chyna also sued Kardashian and his famous family for defamation claiming they orchestrated the cancelation of their short-lived MTV series, Rob & Chyna. Though a jury found last month that the Kardashians did not defame her and awarded her no damages, they noted Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner acted to protect their own economic interests.