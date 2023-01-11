Priyanka Chopra Stuns In All-Black Outfit While Strolling Through London — See Photos!
Priyanka Chopra looked amazing as she went to an event in London in early January.
The star showed off her stunning physique in an all-black leather outfit.
The 40-year-old looked gorgeous as she showed off a furry coat and black latex dress.
The Quantico alum, who is married to Nick Jonas, welcomed her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in May 2022, and it seems like she's soaking up this important time in her life.
In December 2022, she posted some cute photos with her hubby and baby, writing, "Perfect winter days ❤️Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️."
A few days before, she also showed off her tot enjoying a day out.
"Family ❤️🙏🏽 #aquarium #familyday #love," she posted.
In May 2022, the two gave some details about their daughter's birth.
"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the pop singer, 30, began. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."
"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home," he continued. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."
The "Jealous" crooner later spoke about his bundle of joy with Kelly Clarkson.
"It's pretty wild. She's the best. It's just been a magical season of our life," he said. "But it's a blessing to have her home. It's been wonderful."
For his part, the actress said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognizing that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."