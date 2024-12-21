Read Justin Baldoni Lawyer's Cutting 10-Word Response to 'Diva' Blake Lively's S-- Lawsuit Bombshell

After the news of the lawsuit was made public, Lively released a statement which read, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

As OK! previously reported, the suit alleged the A Simple Favor star requested the Five Feet Apart director stop showing nude videos or images of women to her, stop mentioning his alleged previous "p------- addiction" to her and halt any talk of his sexual conquests in front of Lively or others. She also requested no further mentions of the cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about her weight, and no further mention of her dead father.