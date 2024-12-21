Read Justin Baldoni Lawyer's Cutting 10-Word Response to 'Diva' Blake Lively's S-- Lawsuit Bombshell
Justin Baldoni's lawyer did not mince words when responding to Blake Lively's lawsuit against his client.
After the Gossip Girl actress sued her It Ends with Us costar/director for sexual harassment, his attorney, Bryan Freedman, fired off a candid response to the allegations.
"It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations. These claims are false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt," Freedman said in a statement while also claiming the legal move by Lively was only to "fix her negative reputation."
According to the lawyer, The Shallows actress was allegedly "threatening to not showing up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release."
After the news of the lawsuit was made public, Lively released a statement which read, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."
As OK! previously reported, the suit alleged the A Simple Favor star requested the Five Feet Apart director stop showing nude videos or images of women to her, stop mentioning his alleged previous "p------- addiction" to her and halt any talk of his sexual conquests in front of Lively or others. She also requested no further mentions of the cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about her weight, and no further mention of her dead father.
- Mario Lopez Makes Fun of Taryn Manning After Actress Goes on Bizarre NSFW Rant: 'Actors Out Here Wild'n'
- Randall Emmett Shuts Down Former Assistant's 'Fictitious' Allegations Of Racial Discrimination & Drug Use
- Mean Off-Screen: Chrissy Teigen, James Franco, Lea Michele, More Celebrities Who Have Been Accused Of Bullying
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lively also requested "no more adding of s-- scenes, oral s-- or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project." She also claimed Baldoni took part in a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her career and reputation in Hollywood, which caused her and her family "severe emotional distress."
The blonde beauty came under fire by the public for the seemingly lighthearted way she promoted the 2024 film which deals with domestic violence. As for the Jane the Virgin alum, he appeared to focus more on raising awareness for survivors who have been in the same situations as Lively's character.
"She initially felt very vulnerable and upset. During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light," a source claimed earlier this year. "She's just not used to this kind of drama."
TMZ obtained the statements from Freedman and Lively.