Blake Lively Backlash Explodes as Actress Is Accused of 'Terrorizing' Reporter in Another Resurfaced Interview: Watch
The backlash against Blake Lively doesn't appear to be stopping any time soon.
Amid the actress' drama surrounding her newest flick It Ends With Us, another past interview resurfaced in which fans felt the movie star was acting "rude."
A TikTok user highlighted Lively's 2017 interview with DP/30, where things got a bit awkward as they discussed her flick All I See Is You, in which she played a blind woman.
"Do you feel free now to try everything?" the interviewer asked, to which the blonde beauty gave side-eye and a laugh as she replied, "What does that mean?"
The interviewer referred to another part of their chat in which the mom-of-four, 36, admitted she isn't likely to do something like a musical.
"In terms of trying [things]. You apparently are not gonna sing," he explained, to which she said, "I did. I sang in this movie. Did you see the movie?"
"I did see the movie," the reporter insisted.
"We’re gonna give you a pop quiz at the end of this," Lively joked back.
The TikTok user — who blamed the Gossip Girl alum's "rude" behavior on being a nepo-baby who has never endured hardship in her life — felt she was "terrorizing" the interviewer for "doing their job."
"Listening to her interviews in the past, she always gave authenticity and intelligence and kindness — I thought," the social media user confessed. "But it really goes to show you that you can fake it, but you can only fake it for so long."
Other social media users agreed, with one person commenting, "She always has a look on her face that says I’m going to ruin you if you don’t please me 😅."
"She is so snarky giving mean girls vibe," noted another.
The woman who made the TikTok then delved into the It Ends With Us controversy, in which the Betty Buzz founder has been under fire for the way she approached the theme of domestic violence.
The TikTok creator said Lively "could have potentially brought so much awareness to DV, given so much more support to the victims and survivors..." but she failed to do so due to her "privilege of being born into the industry," something that has "always protected" her from the dark side of showbiz.
As OK! reported, rumors also claimed the movie's star and director, Justin Baldoni, didn't get along with Lively and several other members of the cast.
One insider claimed the struggle stemmed from creative differences, while another said the actress felt weight-shamed by Baldoni, as before filming a scene in which he lifts her up, he allegedly inquired how much she weighed just a few months after giving birth because he has a fragile back from a past injury.