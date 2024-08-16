Blake Lively Backlash Explodes as Actress Is Accused of 'Terrorizing' Reporter in Another Resurfaced Interview: Watch

A TikTok user highlighted Lively's 2017 interview with DP/30, where things got a bit awkward as they discussed her flick All I See Is You, in which she played a blind woman.

"Do you feel free now to try everything?" the interviewer asked, to which the blonde beauty gave side-eye and a laugh as she replied, "What does that mean?"

The interviewer referred to another part of their chat in which the mom-of-four, 36, admitted she isn't likely to do something like a musical.