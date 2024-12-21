'It Ends With Us' Fallout: Justin Baldoni Dumped From WME in Wake of Blake Lively's Sexual Harassment Allegations

In the filing, cast and crew were obligated to promote the film via a marketing plan discussed prior, in which the focus would be on Lively's character "strength and resilience as opposed to describing the film as a story about domestic violence," which is part of the film's plotline.

The plan also said they would all “[a]void talking about this film that makes it feel sad or heavy [sic]—it’s a story of hope.”

However, Baldoni went rogue and focused more on the serious content, while Lively avoided the topic during her interviews.

“What the public also did not know was that this was the beginning of a multi-tiered plan that Mr. Baldoni and his team described as ‘social manipulation’ designed to ‘destroy’ Ms. Lively’s reputation,” the complaint reads. “That plan was backed by virtually unlimited resources.”