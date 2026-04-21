Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Trial: Star-Studded Witness List Revealed Ahead of 'It Ends With Us' Courtroom Clash
April 21 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle is heading toward a dramatic courtroom clash, and the witness list reads more like a Hollywood call sheet than a standard legal filing.
With more than 40 potential witnesses named ahead of the May 18 trial, the dispute between the It Ends With Us costars has officially entered its most high-stakes phase yet, drawing in A-list names, publicists and behind-the-scenes power players.
Ryan Reynolds and Hollywood Insiders Take Center Stage
Among the most notable names is Ryan Reynolds, Lively’s husband, who is expected to testify about the film’s production, promotion, and the alleged retaliation at the heart of the case. Lively herself will also take the stand, along with Baldoni.
The witness list extends deep into the film’s inner circle. Co-stars Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer are expected to appear, alongside Lively’s sister, Robyn Lively. Baldoni’s former podcast co-host Liz Plank and multiple public relations figures tied to the film’s rollout — including Melissa Nathan, Jennifer Abel, and Leslie Sloane — are also named.
Even author Colleen Hoover, whose bestselling novel inspired the film, is expected to contribute testimony via deposition.
A Case Narrowed, But Still Explosive
The legal fight has already shifted significantly. Earlier this month, 10 of Lively’s 13 claims were dismissed, including sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy.
What remains are allegations of retaliation and breach of contract, with Lively claiming a coordinated effort to damage her reputation during the film’s promotion. Baldoni has denied the accusations.
Despite the narrower scope, the financial stakes remain substantial. Lively’s legal team has estimated potential damages ranging from roughly $142 million to nearly $300 million.
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Why Witness Lists Matter More Than They Seem
“Public witness lists not only uncomfortably smoke out people, but also these people know they’ll be cross-examined to the detriment of their friends,” says Danny Karon, a defamation attorney and law professor who is not involved in the case. “This dynamic puts pressure on the parties because it places them at odds with their friends and sometimes relatives.”
Karon notes that simply seeing certain names can have a psychological impact.
“Knowing the names of the witnesses invariably gets into the heads of the parties, causing them to ask themselves, ‘What do they want to call this person for?’”
That pressure can have real consequences. “If a sensitive witness is named, it can encourage settlement because this witness doesn’t want to get involved,” he adds.
Procedure or Pressure Cooker?
Not everyone sees the filing as a dramatic turning point. Michael Elkins, founder of MLE Law, who is also not involved in the case, emphasizes that witness lists are a routine part of the legal process.
“A witness list becoming public is not necessarily a major development, particularly in federal court,” Elkins explains. “By the time a witness list is filed, both sides should already be aware of the likely witnesses through discovery.”
Still, he acknowledges that the case’s celebrity factor changes the equation. “Given the public profile of this case, the witness list may generate added interest because of recognizable names.”