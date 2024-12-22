Blake Lively's Sister Robyn Says 'Justice' Is 'Finally' Served After Actress' Bombshell Lawsuit Uncovers Justin Baldoni's Alleged Smear Campaign
Blake Lively’s sister is weighing in on Justin Baldoni’s alleged smear campaign for the actress.
On Saturday, December 21, Robyn Lively, 52, shared a post rejoicing after The New York Times shared a report exposing the actor's alleged attempt to ruin her sibling’s reputation.
“FINALLY justice for my sister @blakelively,” Robyn wrote alongside quotes from the article.
“Private messages detail an alleged campaign to tarnish Blake Lively after she accused Justin Baldoni of misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us,” the article summarized.
In another upload, Robyn tagged the piece along with the caption, “Please read.”
As OK! previously reported, the uncovering of Justin’s alleged attempt at ruining Blake’s reputation came after she filed a suit against the Jane the Virgin alum for sexual harassment and accused him of trying to "destroy" her career.
The legal paperwork revealed the A Simple Favor star and the Five Feet Apart director had a meeting to discuss Justin's alleged inappropriate behavior.
The mother-of-four asked Justin to stop showing nude videos or images of women to her, stop mentioning his alleged previous "p------- addiction" to her and halt any talk of his sexual conquests in front of Lively or others. She also requested he refrain from talking about the cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about her weight, and no further mention of her dead father.
Blake’s lawsuit also claimed Justin partook in a "social manipulation" campaign to hurt her career, which caused her and her family "severe emotional distress."
Court documents also revealed her It Ends With Us costar/director also got overly emotional when the internet slammed her wardrobe on the film set.
"Mr. Baldoni made the rest of the cast and crew wait for hours while he cried in Ms. Lively's dressing room, claiming social media commentators were saying that Ms. Lively looked old and unattractive based on paparazzi photos from the set," the paperwork claimed.
"She tried to reassure him that she should look authentic in the scenes depicted in the photos, which were just after her character had been abused by her fictional husband, rather than 'hot,'" the suit added.
Blake alleged Justin "appeared focused" on her "sexual appeal above all else.”
She noted his "lengthy outburst caused a delay in shooting, forcing an emotional scene to be shot haphazardly."
"Ms. Lively was humiliated to learn that Mr. Baldoni secretly called her fitness trainer, without her knowledge or permission, and implied that he wanted her to lose weight in two weeks," the docs continued. "Mr. Baldoni told the trainer that he had asked because he was concerned about having to pick Ms. Lively up in a scene for the movie, but there was no such scene."
Additionally, the Age of Adeline star alleged Justin "was shaming her for her body and weight" throughout filming.