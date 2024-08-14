OK Magazine
'It Ends With Us' Drama Escalates: Justin Baldoni Hires Crisis PR Agent Amid Rumors of Feud With Costar Blake Lively

Composite photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.
Rumors have swirled that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively had creative differences while working on 'It Ends With Us.'

By:

Aug. 14 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Justin Baldoni couldn’t handle the rumor mill on his own!

According to a report, the Jane the Virgin star, 40, has hired crisis PR vet Melissa Nathan of The Agency Group amid his feud with It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively.

it ends with us justin baldoni hires crisis pr agent feud blake lively
Justin Baldoni directed 'It Ends With Us,' however, rumor has it that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were highly involved in the movie's creative direction.

Speculation about the coworker’s supposedly rocky relationship began when fans noticed the two did not take any photos together at the August 6 premiere in New York City. Additionally, the pair have been doing press for the film separately despite being the two leads.

The rumors then began to run rampant as TikTok sleuths shared videos theorizing what happened between the celebs.

According to some social media users, despite Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios co-financing the $25 million production with Sony and being the director of the film, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, apparently tried to take over.

The theory received even more traction, when Lively, 36, revealed Reynolds, 47, wrote a key scene in the film.

it ends with us justin baldoni hires crisis pr agent feud blake lively
A source revealed that two different cuts of the movie emerged, though it is not clear who determined the final cut.

“We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his,” the Gossip Girl alum said of her hubby’s involvement.

Fans seem to believe the Hollywood power couple steamrolled over Baldoni during the creative process, leading to the tension between them. A source even spilled to The Hollywood Reporter that two different cuts of the movie emerged, however, it is unclear who made the final decision.

As the chatter escalated, one TikTok creator alleged it is “not uncommon for a bigger name to try to take the reins over a project and the studio distributor ‘allegedly’ siding with who’s way can bring in the most money in box office return.”

In the comments section, the public seemed to take Baldoni’s side as they bashed Lively and Reynolds.

it ends with us justin baldoni hires crisis pr agent feud blake lively
'It Ends With Us' premiered in New York City on August 6.

“Actors need to let directors/producers do their job. Feel bad for Justin Baldoni, he’s a wonderful producer,” someone wrote, while a second individual added, “Why was Ryan Reynolds’ even involved????”

“They ruined the movie when they called Blake Lively,” one more stated.

it ends with us justin baldoni hires crisis pr agent feud blake lively
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively did not take any photos together at the 'It Ends With Us' premiere.

Others then came after the parents-of-four for brushing over the domestic violence in the film.

“I saw a take talking about how tone deaf Blake and Ryan are with the promotion of the movie given the topic of DV whereas Justin Baldoni has been making that a point in his press junkets,” one user pointed out, as another noted, “I also thought it ends with us was a romantic comedy as well based off of the marketing.”

Deadline reported on Baldoni's recent hiring.

