Blake Lively Thirsts Over Husband Ryan Reynolds' Bulging Biceps: Photos
May 28 2026, Published 7:21 a.m. ET
Blake Lively is clearly loving Ryan Reynolds’ latest fitness era.
The actress, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 27, to gush over her husband’s noticeably toned arms in a series of playful posts that quickly grabbed fans’ attention.
In the first snap, Lively shared a cozy selfie featuring herself and Reynolds, 49, lounging outside on patio furniture. The Deadpool star held a plate filled with cookies and berries while the couple relaxed together in the sunshine.
“Delicious,” Lively captioned the sweet photo, which she paired with Ohio Express’ classic track “Yummy Yummy Yummy.”
But the Gossip Girl alum wasn’t done.
Lively later zoomed in on Reynolds’ bulging biceps in follow-up Instagram Stories, making it very clear what had really caught her attention. She also gave the dessert plate its own close-up moment.
The actress then added Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” and Yo Gabba Gabba’s “Party in My Tummy” as the soundtrack to the cheeky shots.
The lighthearted social media moment comes just weeks after Reynolds publicly praised his wife in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute shared online.
“I appreciate this mother beyond measure,” Reynolds wrote about Lively earlier this month.
He continued, “She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love.”
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The longtime couple tied the knot in September 2012 and have since built a large family together. They share four children: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.
Their latest public display of affection arrives shortly after Lively’s highly publicized legal battle connected to It Ends With Us officially wrapped up on May 4.
Back in December 2024, the actress filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment while filming the movie.
Lively also alleged Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, launched a “social manipulation” campaign aimed at damaging her reputation.
Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a $400 million countersuit, which was ultimately dismissed.
During the fallout, Lively reportedly claimed she lost nearly $300 million after being labeled a “bully” and “mean girl” online amid the controversy.
According to an insider, Reynolds allegedly encouraged his wife to resolve the ongoing dispute behind the scenes.
“Ryan had been after her to settle for over a year,” the source claimed. “The lawsuit ruined her career and was damaging his. Badly.”
The insider further alleged that the legal drama impacted Lively’s standing in the industry.
“Hollywood agents are often loath to work with litigious actresses who cause them to go over budget,” the source added.