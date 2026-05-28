Blake Lively Thirsts Over Husband Ryan Reynolds' Bulging Biceps: Photos

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Blake Lively is clearly loving Ryan Reynolds’ latest fitness era. The actress, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 27, to gush over her husband’s noticeably toned arms in a series of playful posts that quickly grabbed fans’ attention. In the first snap, Lively shared a cozy selfie featuring herself and Reynolds, 49, lounging outside on patio furniture. The Deadpool star held a plate filled with cookies and berries while the couple relaxed together in the sunshine.

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Source: @blakelively/Instagram Blake Lively playfully showed off Ryan Reynolds’ muscular arms in a series of Instagram Stories.

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“Delicious,” Lively captioned the sweet photo, which she paired with Ohio Express’ classic track “Yummy Yummy Yummy.” But the Gossip Girl alum wasn’t done. Lively later zoomed in on Reynolds’ bulging biceps in follow-up Instagram Stories, making it very clear what had really caught her attention. She also gave the dessert plate its own close-up moment.

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Essa não passa fome! 🤌🏻😂



Blake Lively mostrou em seu Instagram Stories o quanto está bem servida. pic.twitter.com/mOcdiycGvK — Blake Lively Brasil • Fansite (@BlakeLivelyBR) May 27, 2026 Source: @blakelively/Instagram

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The actress then added Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” and Yo Gabba Gabba’s “Party in My Tummy” as the soundtrack to the cheeky shots.

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Source: @blakelively/Instagram The actress jokingly called her husband 'delicious' while sharing a cozy outdoor selfie together.

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The lighthearted social media moment comes just weeks after Reynolds publicly praised his wife in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute shared online. “I appreciate this mother beyond measure,” Reynolds wrote about Lively earlier this month. He continued, “She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love.”

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Em uma linda homenagem de Dia das Mães, Ryan Reynolds se declarou para Blake Lively e emocionou os fãs ao celebrar a esposa e mãe de seus filhos com palavras cheias de amor e admiração. 💛 happy mother’s day. pic.twitter.com/NAzk0qTMLr — Best of Blake Lively (@bofblakelively) May 10, 2026 Source: @vancityreynolds/Instagram

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The longtime couple tied the knot in September 2012 and have since built a large family together. They share four children: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

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Their latest public display of affection arrives shortly after Lively’s highly publicized legal battle connected to It Ends With Us officially wrapped up on May 4. Back in December 2024, the actress filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment while filming the movie.

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Source: MEGA Blake Lively’s latest social media posts come shortly after her legal dispute tied to ‘It Ends With Us’ officially ended.

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Lively also alleged Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, launched a “social manipulation” campaign aimed at damaging her reputation. Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a $400 million countersuit, which was ultimately dismissed.

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During the fallout, Lively reportedly claimed she lost nearly $300 million after being labeled a “bully” and “mean girl” online amid the controversy.

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Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds recently praised the ‘Gossip Girl’ star in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute shared on social media.

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According to an insider, Reynolds allegedly encouraged his wife to resolve the ongoing dispute behind the scenes. “Ryan had been after her to settle for over a year,” the source claimed. “The lawsuit ruined her career and was damaging his. Badly.”