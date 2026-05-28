or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Blake Lively
OK LogoCOUPLES

Blake Lively Thirsts Over Husband Ryan Reynolds' Bulging Biceps: Photos

ryan reynolds biceps photo
Source: MEGA; @blakelively/Instagram

Blake Lively playfully gushed over husband Ryan Reynolds’ muscular biceps in new Instagram photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 28 2026, Published 7:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively is clearly loving Ryan Reynolds’ latest fitness era.

The actress, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 27, to gush over her husband’s noticeably toned arms in a series of playful posts that quickly grabbed fans’ attention.

In the first snap, Lively shared a cozy selfie featuring herself and Reynolds, 49, lounging outside on patio furniture. The Deadpool star held a plate filled with cookies and berries while the couple relaxed together in the sunshine.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Blake Lively playfully showed off Ryan Reynolds’ muscular arms in a series of Instagram Stories.
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

Blake Lively playfully showed off Ryan Reynolds’ muscular arms in a series of Instagram Stories.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“Delicious,” Lively captioned the sweet photo, which she paired with Ohio Express’ classic track “Yummy Yummy Yummy.”

But the Gossip Girl alum wasn’t done.

Lively later zoomed in on Reynolds’ bulging biceps in follow-up Instagram Stories, making it very clear what had really caught her attention. She also gave the dessert plate its own close-up moment.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @blakelively/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The actress then added Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” and Yo Gabba Gabba’s “Party in My Tummy” as the soundtrack to the cheeky shots.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress jokingly called her husband 'delicious' while sharing a cozy outdoor selfie together.
Source: @blakelively/Instagram

The actress jokingly called her husband 'delicious' while sharing a cozy outdoor selfie together.

Article continues below advertisement

The lighthearted social media moment comes just weeks after Reynolds publicly praised his wife in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute shared online.

“I appreciate this mother beyond measure,” Reynolds wrote about Lively earlier this month.

He continued, “She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @vancityreynolds/Instagram
MORE ON:
Blake Lively

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The longtime couple tied the knot in September 2012 and have since built a large family together. They share four children: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Their latest public display of affection arrives shortly after Lively’s highly publicized legal battle connected to It Ends With Us officially wrapped up on May 4.

Back in December 2024, the actress filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment while filming the movie.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Blake Lively’s latest social media posts come shortly after her legal dispute tied to ‘It Ends With Us’ officially ended.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively’s latest social media posts come shortly after her legal dispute tied to ‘It Ends With Us’ officially ended.

Article continues below advertisement

Lively also alleged Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, launched a “social manipulation” campaign aimed at damaging her reputation.

Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a $400 million countersuit, which was ultimately dismissed.

Article continues below advertisement

During the fallout, Lively reportedly claimed she lost nearly $300 million after being labeled a “bully” and “mean girl” online amid the controversy.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ryan Reynolds recently praised the ‘Gossip Girl’ star in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute shared on social media.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds recently praised the ‘Gossip Girl’ star in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute shared on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, Reynolds allegedly encouraged his wife to resolve the ongoing dispute behind the scenes.

“Ryan had been after her to settle for over a year,” the source claimed. “The lawsuit ruined her career and was damaging his. Badly.”

The insider further alleged that the legal drama impacted Lively’s standing in the industry.

“Hollywood agents are often loath to work with litigious actresses who cause them to go over budget,” the source added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.