From Awkward Double Date to Family-of-Six: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Love Story

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' family life with their four kids remains strong more than a decade after they tied the knot.

Oct. 12 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds started their love story on an unexpected note — as friends on a double date with other people.

"We went on a double date," Reynolds revealed on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show in February 2016. "She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and that was, like, the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across."

Despite the initial awkwardness, Reynolds appreciates that their friendship laid the foundation for their relationship.

"I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single," he said about their shared 2010 film. "I think the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."

Fast forward to September 2012, and the couple exchanged vows, marking the beginning of their life together. Since then, the pair has welcomed four children into their family. They share daughters James, Inez and Betty, born in 2015, 2016, and 2019, respectively, and welcomed their son Olin in 2023.

Scroll through to relive their romantic journey!

July 2010: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Met

Lively and Reynolds first met on the set of Green Lantern. At the time, she was still dating her Gossip Girl costar Penn Badgley, while the If star was married to Scarlett Johansson.

October 2011: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Sparked Dating Rumors

A few months after they hit the red carpet for Green Lantern in June 2011, the duo sparked dating rumors after they were spotted outside an apartment in Boston.

A source later confirmed to People Lively and Reynolds were "very much a couple" and "happy together."

September 9, 2012: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Got Married

On September 9, 2012, Lively and Reynolds exchanged vows during a private ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

May 2014: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Made Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Lively and Reynolds formally debuted their romance on the red carpet of the 2014 Met Gala, nearly two years after they tied the knot.

December 16, 2014: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcomed Their First Child

James, born on December 16, 2014, was named after Reynolds' father, who died shortly after she was born.

"It felt right," the Red Notice actor told The MR Porter Post. "He got to see her, which makes me happy."

September 2016: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Second Child Was Born

Lively and Reynolds welcomed their second child, Inez, on September 30, 2016.

October 2019: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcomed Their Third Child

On October 4, 2019, Lively and Reynolds expanded their brood with the birth of their third child, Betty.

February 2023: Blake Lively Gave Birth to Their Fourth Child

Lively and Reynolds became parents to four children when they welcomed a son named Olin on February 12, 2023.

