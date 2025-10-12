From Awkward Double Date to Family-of-Six: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Love Story

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' family life with their four kids remains strong more than a decade after they tied the knot.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds started their love story on an unexpected note — as friends on a double date with other people.

"We went on a double date," Reynolds revealed on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show in February 2016. "She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and that was, like, the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across."

Despite the initial awkwardness, Reynolds appreciates that their friendship laid the foundation for their relationship.

"I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single," he said about their shared 2010 film. "I think the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."