Ryan Reynolds Calls Wife Blake Lively 'Fearless' in Mother's Day Tribute After Legal Battle
May 11 2026, Published 7:41 a.m. ET
Ryan Reynolds is showing major love for wife Blake Lively following a difficult few years.
On Sunday, May 10, the Green Lantern actor took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the Age of Adaline star on Mother’s Day — just days after her lengthy legal battle tied to It Ends With Us officially came to an end.
"I appreciate this mother beyond measure," Reynolds wrote about the Gossip Girl alum.
He continued, "She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love."
Along with the heartfelt message, Reynolds shared cozy photos of the couple relaxing side-by-side in lounge chairs and wearing matching ponchos while posing near a waterfall.
The longtime pair tied the knot in September 2012 and share four children together: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.
The sweet tribute comes shortly after Lively and her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni settled their highly publicized legal dispute on May 4.
Attorneys representing both sides — including Wayfarer lawyers Bryan Freedman and Ellyn Garofalo, along with Lively’s attorneys Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson — released a joint statement just weeks before the case was scheduled to head to trial in New York.
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"The end product — the movie It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life," the statement read. "Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind."
The message continued, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."
Back in December 2024, the Gossip Girl actress filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment on set. Lively also alleged that Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, orchestrated a “social manipulation” campaign intended to damage her reputation.
Baldoni denied the accusations and later filed a $400 million countersuit, which was eventually dismissed.
Lively also claimed she lost nearly $300 million after being branded a "bully" and "mean girl" online during the controversy.
According to a source, Reynolds had reportedly encouraged Lively to resolve the legal dispute.
“Ryan had been after her to settle for over a year,” the insider claimed. “The lawsuit ruined her career and was damaging his. Badly.”
The source also alleged that Lively’s career took a hit during the ongoing legal drama, claiming Hollywood agents are often “loath to work with litigious actresses who cause them to go over budget.”