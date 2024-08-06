Blake Lively Admits She Feels 'Guilty' for Not Prioritizing Her 'Personal Life' Over Work
Blake Lively is just like us! The actress, 36, admitted it's hard for her to balance her work and home life at the same time.
“We love our work and we take it very, very seriously, and we work very, very, very hard, and we completely immerse ourselves in our work,” Lively said in an interview with her costar Jenny Slate while promoting their new movie It Ends with Us. “But who we are is defined by our personal lives so much more than our work, and we can be both of those things at once.”
“When you’re working, sometimes you feel guilty for, you know, not being in your personal life in those hours you’re at work,” the Gossip Girl alum, who shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as 1-year-old son Olin with husband Ryan Reynolds, told Entertainment Tonight. “And then when you’re at work, you feel guilty by being distracted by wishing that you were at your personal life.”
The blonde beauty previously shared how she and the Deadpool star, 47, put their family first.
“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time,” she told ET. “So that we could always prioritize our personal life.”
“That takes working really hard when we’re not. Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance,” she added. “I’m used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping. Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."
Reynolds previously told Access Hollywood in 2020 that the brood sticks together as much as possible.
“We don’t split up. Like, I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place, and we just all go together,” he said at the time. “I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The two have been promoting their movies lately — Lively with It Ends with Us and Reynolds with Deadpool & Wolverine — and while at the New York premiere of his latest project, Reynolds finally unveiled the name of their youngest tot.
"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here," Reynolds said to the audience. "I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here."
It was later confirmed that Olin is a boy.