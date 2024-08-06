Blake Lively Admits She Feels 'Guilty' for Not Prioritizing Her 'Personal Life' Over Work

Blake Lively is just like us! The actress, 36, admitted it's hard for her to balance her work and home life at the same time.

“We love our work and we take it very, very seriously, and we work very, very, very hard, and we completely immerse ourselves in our work,” Lively said in an interview with her costar Jenny Slate while promoting their new movie It Ends with Us. “But who we are is defined by our personal lives so much more than our work, and we can be both of those things at once.”