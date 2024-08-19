Blake Lively Slammed for Using Transgender Slur Multiple Times in Past Interviews: 'Deserves Her Cancelation 100 Percent'
It's been a tough summer for Blake Lively.
After the reported behind-the-scenes drama of It Ends With Us took headlines by storm, the blonde beauty, 36, has been called out for her insensitive promotion of the domestic violence-focused film, being rude to journalists and now for using a transphobic slur multiple times in the past.
Social media erupted after interviews from years ago resurfaced showing Lively using the word "tranny" on numerous occasions.
In one sit-down from 2012, the mother-of-four said, "I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be trannies. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated."
Lively also used the word in a 2009 interview to explain how she felt when filming Gossip Girl.
"I feel like a tranny a lot of the time. I don’t know, I’m … large? They put me in six-inch heels, and I tower over every man. I’ve got this long hair and lots of clothes and makeup on. I just feel really big a lot of the time, and I’m surrounded by a lot of tiny people. I feel like a man sometimes," she said.
In a 2008 chat, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum also used the slur when addressing the rumors of an alleged feud between herself and costar Leighton Meester.
"You read the gossip magazines, and everybody is dating everyone, everybody hates everyone, everybody's had tons of plastic surgery and we're actually men and trannies. You don't listen to the rumors," Lively explained.
Fans were outraged over her choice of words, with one person penning on social media, "You just blew up the whole smear campaign with this one."
"She deserves her cancellation 100 percent," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote about the gaffes.
The A Simple Favor actress has been in the hot seat over the past month as her alleged differences with fellow cast member and director of the Colleen Hoover adaption, Justin Baldoni, have come to light.
According to sources connected to Lively, the Jane the Virgin alum, 40, made comments about her weight and lingered too long during a kissing scene. However, other insiders claim Baldoni only asked how much she weighed because of his past back problems, and he had to lift her up in one scene.
Lively has also taken heat for promoting her haircare line and trying to portray the film as a romantic comedy when the movie deals with domestic violence.
