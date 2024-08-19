Blake Lively Slammed for Using Transgender Slur Multiple Times in Past Interviews: 'Deserves Her Cancelation 100 Percent'

In a 2008 chat, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum also used the slur when addressing the rumors of an alleged feud between herself and costar Leighton Meester.

"You read the gossip magazines, and everybody is dating everyone, everybody hates everyone, everybody's had tons of plastic surgery and we're actually men and trannies. You don't listen to the rumors," Lively explained.

Fans were outraged over her choice of words, with one person penning on social media, "You just blew up the whole smear campaign with this one."

"She deserves her cancellation 100 percent," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote about the gaffes.