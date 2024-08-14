Blake Lively Under Fire: Journalist Admits 'Uncomfortable' 2016 Interview With the Actress 'Made Me Want to Quit My Job' — Watch

The drama surrounding Blake Lively and her latest movie It Ends With Us has led to journalist Kjersti Flaa resurfacing an awkward interaction she had with the actress in 2016.

On Saturday, August 10, Flaa uploaded a video of herself chatting with the Gossip Girl alum and Cafe Society costar Parker Posey, tellingly titling the post, "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job."