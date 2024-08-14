OK Magazine
Blake Lively Under Fire: Journalist Admits 'Uncomfortable' 2016 Interview With the Actress 'Made Me Want to Quit My Job' — Watch

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: mega

Blake Lively has found herself at the center of more controversy.

By:

Aug. 14 2024, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

The drama surrounding Blake Lively and her latest movie It Ends With Us has led to journalist Kjersti Flaa resurfacing an awkward interaction she had with the actress in 2016.

On Saturday, August 10, Flaa uploaded a video of herself chatting with the Gossip Girl alum and Cafe Society costar Parker Posey, tellingly titling the post, "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job."

blake lively under fire journalist uncomfortable interview watch
Source: mega

Blake Lively was called out by journalist Kjersti Flaa for how she acted during a 2016 interview.

"Sitting down with Blake Lively and her costar Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced," the journalist confessed in the description of the video.

"Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?" she questioned.

The latter remark was in regard to how Flaa opened up the interview, as she congratulated the now mother-of-four, 36, on her "little bump," as at the time, it was revealed she and husband Ryan Reynolds, 47, were expecting their first child together.

"Congrats on your little bump," Lively oddly replied even though the journalist wasn't pregnant.

blake lively under fire journalist uncomfortable interview watch
Source: @Flaawsometalk/youtube

Flaa admitted the chat made her want to quit her job.

The blonde beauty then seemed to get annoyed when the interviewer asked the costars if they enjoyed wearing the costumes on set, to which Lively responded, "Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes?"

Lively and Posey, 55, then spoke to each other and highlighted some of their male costars' outfits while making no eye contact with Flaa, who sat there awkwardly.

blake lively under fire journalist uncomfortable interview watch
Source: mega

Lively is currently in the middle of drama regarding her new film 'It Ends With Us,' which centers on an abusive romance.

MORE ON:
Blake Lively
Viewers were taken back by the interview, with one person commenting, "That was such weird and uncalled for behavior, I'm sorry you had to sit through that. You kept your composure so well."

"Wow, this is disappointing to watch," another individual confessed, while a third noted, "Unbelievable, disrespectful and unprofessional. I really feel for you."

As OK! reported, the A Simple Favor star is receiving backlash for the way she's promoting her new film, as people feel it's tone-deaf for Lively to be raving over the book-turned-movie's story when it centers on an abusive relationship.

Making matters worse, it was revealed that her costar and director, Justin Baldoni, isn't on good terms with Lively and most of the cast.

blake lively under fire journalist uncomfortable interview watch
Source: mega

Sources claimed Lively and most of the cast don't get along with director and star Justin Baldoni.

While some sources believe the tension stems from creative differences, an insider claimed the Betty Buzz founder was uncomfortable as she felt he made one of their kissing scenes last too long.

It was also alleged that she felt weight-shamed when a few months after she gave birth, the Jane the Virgin alum, 40, asked someone how much she weighed before he picked her up in one scene, as he wanted to know since he has a fragile back from a past injury.

Though neither of the stars have directly commented on the gossip, Baldoni recently hired a crisis PR manager.

    OK! Logo

