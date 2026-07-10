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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Were Invited to Taylor Swift's Wedding But 'Decided Not to Attend,' Source Claims: 'It Was the Right Thing to Do'

Image of After sources claimed they got snubbed it seems Taylor Swift did invite the famous couple.
Source: MEGA

After sources claimed they got snubbed, it seems Taylor Swift may have invited the famous couple after all.

July 10 2026, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a seat waiting for them at Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce, but they just chose not to fill it.

According to a source close to NewsNation, the couple was among roughly 1,000 guests invited to the ceremony but opted out to avoid drawing attention away from the bride on her big day. Instead, they spent the weekend in Lake Placid, N.Y., cheering on their 6-year-old daughter, Betty, at a horse show.

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'Did the Right Thing'

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Image of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift reportedly had a falling out after Lively's public legal battle.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift reportedly had a falling out after the actress' public legal battle.

For over 10 years, Lively and Swift had been close friends, with the "Love Story" singer even writing songs in honor of the famous couple's children; however, they reportedly had a falling out when Lively allegedly dragged the star's name into her highly publicized legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

While they may not be as close as they used to be, the source shared that Swift and Lively are on speaking terms again.

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'The Right Thing to Do'

Image of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds supposedly did not want to draw attention away from the bride.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds supposedly did not want to draw attention away from the bride.

"Blake did the right thing and decided not to attend," said the insider, and Lively and Reynolds did not want to create a spectacle that would potentially take away from the bride on her big day.

Continuing to say, "It was the right thing to do. Also, it would have been awkward, and Blake and Ryan are trying to keep a low profile right now."

"Taylor was not happy about being dragged into the lawsuit but was more receptive to speaking to Blake as the suit came to a close. Blake was ready to resume their friendship because it really was what caused its demise," the source continued.

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'Hasn't Been an Olive Branch'

Image of It is unclear if the singer and the actress have made amends.
Source: MEGA

It is unclear if the singer and the actress have made amends.

However, in an article shared exclusively by Page Six, a source said that the singer had not sent a wedding invitation to the actress, despite reports suggesting the pair were working on mending their relationship.

“There hasn’t been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship,” the source claimed. “And Taylor hasn’t extended a wedding invitation to Blake.”

Other sources claimed the "Love Story" singer had become more open to talking with Lively as the drama surrounding her lawsuit calmed down.

One insider even alleged that “everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend” the ceremony.

The Wedding

Image of The wedding was held on July 3 in New York City.
Source: MEGA

The wedding was held on July 3 in New York City.

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In a lavish ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler, the pair wore custom Christian Dior couture surrounded by A-listers including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and many others. With surprise performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

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