Jerry O'Connell Cheekily Uses Taylor Swift Lyrics to Give Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Advice After Couple Was Snubbed From Singer's Wedding
July 6 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET
Actor Jerry O'Connell had a cheeky comment for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively after they were "shut out" of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.
The newlyweds got married at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, and their guest list was a true who's who of Hollywood A-listers.
Swift even previously joked she planned to invite "everyone [she's] ever talked to" to the big day — however, that list allegedly did not include her former BFF Lively and the actress' husband.
Under a post revealing that Reynolds and Lively were completely shut out of the event, marking the end of Swift's friendship with the couple, O'Connell made a reference to Swift's song "Shake It Off."
"Blake and Ryan just have to keep cruisin'," the Jerry McGuire actor wrote. "Can't stop, won't stop groovin'. It's like they got this music in their minds. Sayin', 'It's gonna be alright.'"
What Happened Between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift?
Rumors of a rift between Lively and Swift came after the Gossip Girl actress was embroiled in legal drama against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.
The singer was dragged into Lively's lawsuit after she accused Baldoni of sexual harassment. Baldoni proceeded to accuse Lively of lying to damage his reputation.
Baldoni's legal team revealed text messages between Swift and Lively that appeared to show the pop singer going after the Jane the Virgin star.
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Messages showed Swift calling Baldoni "a b----" while Baldoni claimed Lively used Swift's influence and power to get her way regarding the movie's creative direction.
Sources claimed the drama made the pop star feel like her privacy had been invaded, and their friendship suffered as a result.
Another insider alleged that the singer originally hoped she could "move past" the drama with Lively, but as time went on, it became more and more difficult to send a wedding invite.
"It wasn’t one big thing; it was everything adding up," the source stated. "By the time Taylor was making decisions about the wedding and who she wanted there, she realized she just didn’t want that kind of energy around something so important and it really was a turning point for her."
Who Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding?
Swift's guest list featured the current members of her A-list squad, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and Lena Dunham.
Swift was rumored to have invited more than 1,000 guests to the blowout celebration. The apir confirmed their nuptials with a jumbotron that read "JusT&T Married."