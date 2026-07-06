or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Jerry O'Connell Cheekily Uses Taylor Swift Lyrics to Give Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Advice After Couple Was Snubbed From Singer's Wedding

Jerry O'Connell
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell joked about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds not attending Taylor Swift's wedding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 6 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Actor Jerry O'Connell had a cheeky comment for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively after they were "shut out" of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

The newlyweds got married at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, and their guest list was a true who's who of Hollywood A-listers.

Swift even previously joked she planned to invite "everyone [she's] ever talked to" to the big day — however, that list allegedly did not include her former BFF Lively and the actress' husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Ryan Reynolds; Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively did not appear to get an invite to Taylor Swift's wedding.

Under a post revealing that Reynolds and Lively were completely shut out of the event, marking the end of Swift's friendship with the couple, O'Connell made a reference to Swift's song "Shake It Off."

"Blake and Ryan just have to keep cruisin'," the Jerry McGuire actor wrote. "Can't stop, won't stop groovin'. It's like they got this music in their minds. Sayin', 'It's gonna be alright.'"

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift; Justin Baldoni;Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively allegedly fell out amid the actress' legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

Rumors of a rift between Lively and Swift came after the Gossip Girl actress was embroiled in legal drama against her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

The singer was dragged into Lively's lawsuit after she accused Baldoni of sexual harassment. Baldoni proceeded to accuse Lively of lying to damage his reputation.

Baldoni's legal team revealed text messages between Swift and Lively that appeared to show the pop singer going after the Jane the Virgin star.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni; Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift mentioned Justin Baldoni in text messages to Blake Lively.

Messages showed Swift calling Baldoni "a b----" while Baldoni claimed Lively used Swift's influence and power to get her way regarding the movie's creative direction.

Sources claimed the drama made the pop star feel like her privacy had been invaded, and their friendship suffered as a result.

Another insider alleged that the singer originally hoped she could "move past" the drama with Lively, but as time went on, it became more and more difficult to send a wedding invite.

"It wasn’t one big thing; it was everything adding up," the source stated. "By the time Taylor was making decisions about the wedding and who she wanted there, she realized she just didn’t want that kind of energy around something so important and it really was a turning point for her."

Who Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding?

Selena Gomez; Gigi Hadid; Zoë Kravitz; Lena Dunham.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift invited Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and Lena Dunham to her wedding.

Swift's guest list featured the current members of her A-list squad, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and Lena Dunham.

Swift was rumored to have invited more than 1,000 guests to the blowout celebration. The apir confirmed their nuptials with a jumbotron that read "JusT&T Married."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.