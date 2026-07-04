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Taylor Swift Did Not Invite Blake Lively to Her and Travis Kelce's Wedding as Singer 'Just Wants to Be Around People She Trusts' After Drama: Source

Photo of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Source: mega

Blake Lively did not attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

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July 3 2026, Published 9:34 p.m. ET

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There's still bad blood between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

According to a report, the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, did not receive an invite to the singer's star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce, which took place at NYC's Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.

While the ladies were once thick as thieves — Swift is even the godmother of the movie stars' three daughters — their friendship crumbled after the musician was dragged into Lively's infamous lawsuit against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

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'Their Friendship Is Done'

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Photo of An insider said Taylor Swift didn't invite Blake Lively to her wedding because their 'friendship is done' after their drama.
Source: mega

An insider said Taylor Swift didn't invite Blake Lively to her wedding because their 'friendship is done' after their drama.

"Taylor’s in a different place now and she just wants to be around people she trusts and who bring her peace," a source told Page Six of why the mom-of-four, 38, was snubbed.

"It’s a shame because she and Blake really were close, but she doesn’t think it’s something that’s going to be fixed," the source continued. "As far as [Taylor’s] concerned, their friendship is done."

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'She Didn't Expect Things to End Up Like This'

Photo of The ladies had a falling out after the singer got dragged into the actress' 'It Ends With Us' lawsuit.
Source: mega

The ladies had a falling out after the singer got dragged into the actress' 'It Ends With Us' lawsuit.

The source revealed that the new bride initially thought she and the Gossip Girl alum "would get past all of this."

"She didn’t expect things to end up like this. At first she figured once everything settled down, they’d be fine," the insider spilled. "But then more stuff kept happening and it just got harder to come back from."

"It wasn’t one big thing, it was everything adding up," the source stated. "By the time Taylor was making decisions about the wedding and who she wanted there, she realized she just didn’t want that kind of energy around something so important and it really was a turning point for her."

Speculation over Lively and her spouse, 49, not attending the glamorous nuptials grew on Thursday, July 2, as they were seen in Lake Placid, N.Y., hours away from MSG, to watch their daughter Betty, 6, in a horseback riding competition.

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What Went Wrong

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Photo of The Grammy winner is the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three daughters.
Source: mega

The Grammy winner is the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three daughters.

As OK! reported, the girls' relationship soured last year after Lively's feud with Baldoni exploded and spurred each of them to file lawsuits against each other.

After the Jane the Virgin star, 42, accused Lively of trying to ruin his reputation, exposed text messages from the actress showed her seemingly bragging about having Swift in her corner.

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Photo of Justin Baldoni accused Blake Lively of using her friendship with the musician to get her way regarding 'It Ends With Us' script changes.
Source: @justinbaldoni/instagram

Justin Baldoni accused Blake Lively of using her friendship with the musician to get her way regarding 'It Ends With Us' script changes.

After the "Cruel Summer" crooner met with Lively and Baldoni to back her friend's proposed script changes, the mother-of-four texted her costar calling Swift and Reynolds "embarrassingly effusive."

"If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better," she said. "Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

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Photo of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's personal conversations were exposed.
Source: mega

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's personal conversations were exposed.

Other messages showed Swift calling Baldoni "a b----" amid Lively's sexual harassment allegations against him while Baldoni claimed Lively used Swift's influence and power to get her way regarding the movie's creative direction.

Sources claimed the drama made the pop star feel like her privacy was invaded, and their friendship suffered as a result.

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