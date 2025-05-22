Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Pals Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Reveal How They 'Support' the Couple Amid 'Difficult' Lawsuit Drama
Though Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been under fire for their never-ending legal drama against Justin Baldoni, the couple knows they can always lean on their pals Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson.
The latter pair opened up about their close friendship with the parents-of-four in a new interview.
Rob McElhenney Is Supporting Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
McElhenney revealed he often trades jokes with the Deadpool star via text, who co-owns Wrexham AFC with him.
"It’s just our way of staying connected and navigating something together," McElhenneny shared. "And also me giving and showing as much support as I possibly can with all the other stuff that he’s got going on, that I know is so difficult and challenging. "
"We both are just trying to offer our support in any way that we can that doesn’t just simply add oxygen to the fire," the Philadelphia native added of how he and his longtime partner Olson are giving their support.
The Gossip Girl alum showed her appreciation for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia costars by reposting the couple's Variety cover on her Instagram Story.
"Babes. The smartest, kindest, most talented couple," Lively gushed. "They’re great parents. Not just to their kids. But to everyone in their orbit. We love sharing life with you both."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Legal Drama
- Ryan Reynolds Posts Cryptic Message About Feeling Uninspired Amid Wife Blake Lively's Scathing Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni
- Ryan Reynolds All Smiles as He Attends National Board of Review Awards in First Public Outing Since Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Exploded
- Justin Baldoni Demands Marvel Keeps All Records About Ryan Reynolds' Nicepool Character to Prove He and Blake Lively Were 'Mocking' Him
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, her It Ends With Us costar and director, claiming he sexually harassed her and tried to destroy her career with a smear campaign.
Baldoni denied her allegations and filed his own suit, claiming she was the one who tried to ruin his reputation. He also accused the couple of trying to take over creative control of the movie and believes Reynolds "mocked" him in Deadpool & Wolverine.
The drama reportedly led some of Lively and Reynolds' friends to distance themselves.
For example, Baldoni is trying to subpoena Taylor Swift, as he claimed Lively used her friendship with the Grammy winner to sway him to accept her script changes.
The singer's rep lashed out at the situation, stating, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."
"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," they noted.
Lively's rep also slammed Baldoni's team for trying to subpoena the musician.
However, the damage may be done, as Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram, sparking rumors of a falling out between the ladies.