Justin Baldoni Accuses Ryan Reynolds of 'Berating' and 'Humiliating' Him for 'Fat-Shaming' Wife Blake Lively in New Lawsuit

Things are getting even worse between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, as the former accused the actress' husband, Ryan Reynolds, of bullying him while working together on the film It Ends With Us. In a new $250 million lawsuit the 40-year-old filed against The New York Times, he claimed Reynolds, 48, berated him for allegedly "fat-shaming" his wife.

Per the documents, which were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, December 31, the actor touched upon a hostile meeting with the couple at their New York City apartment before they filmed the movie, which was released in August 2024. He accused Lively and Reynolds of an "inappropriate and humiliating berating." Baldoni said the confrontation was “delivered, perhaps intentionally, as other celebrity friends were coming in and out of their penthouse.”

The disagreement occurred after Baldoni asked about Lively's weight for a scene in the movie, in which Baldoni's character lifts up the Gossip Girl alum in the air. Baldoni asked his trainer, who he was introduced to by the pair. The trainer then told Lively and Reynolds about the inquiry. According to the lawsuit, the conversation was “prompted by Baldoni’s reasonable inquiry into crucial information needed to ensure safety and avoid injury in a scene.” The Jane the Virgin alum suffers from "back issues and has multiple bulging discs," the lawsuit said, which is why he wanted to make sure he could do the scene without any problems.

Baldoni claims the argument was "so aggressive" that he felt "compelled to offer repeated apologies, despite his question being entirely reasonable and made in good faith." “Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his costar, continued to bend to her will,” the legal filing added. Because of the incident, Lively refused to do the scene "even though it had already been rehearsed with a stunt double." The lawsuit claims Lively even threatened to "quit" the movie altogether unless Baldoni agreed to work "the way she works."

Lively's attorney replied to the lawsuit that same day. “Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint, nor her federal complaint, filed earlier today. This lawsuit is based on the obviously false premise that Ms. Lively’s administrative complaint against Wayfarer and others was a ruse based on a choice ‘not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer,’ and that ‘litigation was never her ultimate goal.’ As demonstrated by the federal complaint filed by Ms. Lively earlier today, that frame of reference for the Wayfarer lawsuit is false. While we will not litigate this matter in the press, we do encourage people to read Ms. Lively’s complaint in its entirety. We look forward to addressing each and every one of Wayfarer’s allegations in court," the message read.

Meanwhile, The New York Times said they "plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit" hurled at them. “The role of an independent news organization is to follow the facts where they lead,” the outlet’s statement read. “Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article. To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article and their representatives have not pointed to a single error. We published their full statement in response to the allegations in the article as well," a statement read on their behalf.