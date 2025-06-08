NEWS 'Entitled' Blake Lively Slammed for Being 'So Rude' During NYC Shopping Excursion: She Was 'Ignoring' Everyone Source: MEGA Blake Lively was slammed for being 'so rude' during a NYC shopping excursion.

Blake Lively was slammed after reportedly treating employees in a New York City store “horribly.” According to a TikToker named Landon, she was out shopping at Stoney Clover Lane when things took a turn for the worse. “It was honestly a horrible experience. I don’t know how she has any fans anymore,” Landon shared.

She Was 'Ignoring' Everyone

Source: @imlandonanne/TikTok A TikToker named Landon described a horrible experience with Blake Lively while out shopping.

While she didn’t notice her at first, she detailed the way Lively was “talking to the workers at the store was so rude.” “She was like, ‘I want a fresh one of these — one that wasn’t touched by other customers. … Is there a private bathroom?'” Landon detailed, sharing Lively was “ignoring” everyone, including her kids and niece while she picked out patches to add to a customized bag she was purchasing. Landon shared she felt Lively’s behavior was “entitled” as the staffers were “working hard" to help her out.

'We Were Invading Their Space'

Source: MEGA Landon claimed Blake Lively is 'not very nice to the common people.'

“And the second we walked out, it was clear that we were invading their space — it’s a store, first of all,” she continued. “There’s no sign that says you can’t enter. She didn’t block it off,” she added. “And the second we leave, [Lively’s] security guard comes and stands in front of the door. And now I’m at the corner of the street and the security guard is staring at me.” Landon concluded by issuing a bold statement: “If anyone is still a fan of Blake Lively, I think recheck your decision on that because she’s not very nice to the common people.”

Blake Lively Showed She Was Shopping at Stoney Clover Lane

Source: @blakelively/Instagram Blake Lively showed she was at Stoney Clover Lane on her Instagram Story.

While Lively and her representatives have not commented on the allegations, the blonde beauty posted she was at Stoney Clover Lane on her Instagram Story. “@stoneyclover = my heaven,” the controversial star wrote over a video of her holding a bag. “Not an ad. I’m simply a 90s child who will forever be a devotee to any concept that includes make your own custom neon pastel glitter paradise … forever and ever, always.”

