Justin Baldoni Wipes Away Tears as He Admits It's Been an 'Intense Year' Amid Contentious Legal Battle With Blake Lively: Watch

Composite photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni expressed his thoughts on his year while chatting with the host of 'Gent's Talk,' Samir Mourani.

By:

Feb. 8 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Justin Baldoni is getting emotional about his last 12 months.

In a teaser for the Monday, February 10, episode of the “Gent’s Talk” podcast, the It Ends With Us director, 41, wiped away his tears amid his messy legal battle with Blake Lively.

“I had an intense year,” Baldoni stated in the clip before it cut to him saying, “This morning, I sent a text message.”

“I had anxiety,” the Jane the Virgin alum added, to which the host asked, “Why is that?”

Baldoni then cryptically replied: “I haven’t talked about this yet but…”

The footage concluded with the father-of-two sniffling and cleaning the tears from his face.

Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni said he had an 'intense year' and noted he 'sent a text message this morning' in the podcast teaser.

As OK! previously reported, the video came after the It Ends With Us leads have been at each other’s throats about how they were treated while making the film.

In December, Lively filed a lawsuit claiming that Baldoni sexually harassed her on set and then attempted to “destroy” her career. In January, Baldoni hit back, filing a $400 million suit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation.

The latest update in the drama came on February 2, when Baldoni uploaded never-before-seen texts between himself, Lively and Reynolds on his new website.

“I’m excited for you to work together. I’m excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE. I happen to adore you, Justin,” Reynolds allegedly wrote to Baldoni in February 2023.

Source: MEGA

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and attempting to 'destroy' her career.

Baldoni also exposed a text Lively sent him in April 2023.

“If you knew me (in person) longer, you’d have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball-busting will play. It’s my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth…” she allegedly said about re-writing the film’s rooftop scene.

In another message exchange from the time, Baldoni asked Lively if she wanted to meet with the intimacy coordinator before they began working together.

“I feel good,” she supposedly wrote. “I can meet her when we start, thank you though!”

Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni has countersued Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation.

Baldoni also shared a May 2023 text, where he told a pal he was “f------ terrified” of saying the “wrong thing” to the mother-of-four when requesting a wardrobe change following intense fan backlash.

The website additionally showed messages between Lively and Baldoni, where she invited him to run lines in her trailer while she was pumping.

“I’m just pumping in my trailer if you wanna work on our lines,” she penned, to which Baldoni replied, “Copy. Eating with crew and will head that way.”

