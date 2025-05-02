Blake Lively Admits Husband Ryan Reynolds and Their 4 Kids Have Been Her 'Lifeline' Amid 'Intense' Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Blake Lively doesn't know what she would do without her family.

During a guest appearance on the Thursday, May 1, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Gossip Girl star reflected on how her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their four children — daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and son Olin, 2 — have kept her going amid her messy ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni.