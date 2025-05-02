Blake Lively Admits Husband Ryan Reynolds and Their 4 Kids Have Been Her 'Lifeline' Amid 'Intense' Justin Baldoni Legal Battle
Blake Lively doesn't know what she would do without her family.
During a guest appearance on the Thursday, May 1, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Gossip Girl star reflected on how her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their four children — daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and son Olin, 2 — have kept her going amid her messy ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni.
"It’s no surprise, I have had a pretty intense year," she confessed to host Seth Meyers. "They’re just my lifeline. No matter what day I am having. I have to be Disneyland for them. It’s the best, it’s chaos."
While she admittedly couldn't discuss specific details in regard to her legal feud with her It Ends With Us director and costar, Lively referred to the situation as one of the "lowest lows of my life."
"I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially now, afraid to share their experience. Fear is by design, it’s what keeps us silent," she continued. "But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak so I do feel fortunate that I have been able to."
Lively's legal battle against Baldoni began in December 2024, when she sued the Jane the Virgin actor for sexual harassment.
The Age of Adeline actress' lawsuit caused Baldoni to sue The New York Times for libel, privacy, promissory fraud and breach of implied-in-fact contract before counter-suing Lively for civil extortion, defamation and contractual breaches of their work on It Ends With Us.
Back in March, Lively filed to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit, as her lawyers claimed the case was a "profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court."
"California law now expressly prohibits suing victims who make the decision to speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in a lawsuit or in the press," attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson declared.
The Shallows star's legal team argued: "This meritless and retaliatory lawsuit runs head first into three legal obstacles, including the litigation, fair report, and sexual harassment privileges, the latter of which contains a mandatory fee-shifting provision that will require the likes of … Wayfarer Studios, and others that brought frivolous defamation claims against Ms. Lively to pay damages. In other words, in an epic self-own, the Wayfarer Parties’ attempt to sue Ms. Lively ‘into oblivion’ has only created more liability for them, and deservedly so, given what they have done."