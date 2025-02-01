Justin Baldoni Claims Metadata Reveals Blake Lively and the 'NYT' Plotted Against Him for Months as Contentious Legal Battle Continues
Was Blake Lively plotting against Justin Baldoni for months before dropping her bombshell December 2024 lawsuit?
A new update in the It Ends With Us director’s suit against the Gossip Girl alum and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, revealed that The New York Times article regarding Baldoni’s alleged smear campaign began in October 2024.
Baldoni claimed the "malicious and reckless" defamation of his character began on October 31, 2024, according to the metadata embedded in the new outlet’s article.
The Jane the Virgin alum and his team said observers of the article found "viewing the HTML source code for the article revealed references to a 'message-embed-generator' that referred to a date of '2024-10-31.'"
This evidence exposed that Lively allegedly had been planning her attack against him for months before dropping her lawsuit — which claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her and attempted to “destroy” her career.
Baldoni’s camp believes this is significant because it "strips away the legal shields that Lively, the Times, and other Lively Parties were likely relying on to protect their malicious acts of defamation."
As OK! previously reported, shortly after the article was published by the NYT, Baldoni sued the news source for $250 million, alleging they cherry-picked and doctored text messages to support Lively’s narrative.
Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman recently spoke about his client’s latest update to the suit.
- Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Told Him He Should Get a Nose Job on 'It Ends With Us' Set in New $400 Million Countersuit
- Justin Baldoni 'Plans to Release Every Single Text Message' Between Himself and Blake Lively When He Files Countersuit Against Her
- Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit Claims Blake Lively Used Friendship With Taylor Swift to Pressure Him Into 'Complying' With 'It Ends With Us' Script Changes
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The decision to amend our lawsuit was a logical next step due to the overwhelming amount of new proof that has come to light. This fresh evidence corroborates what we knew all along, that due to purely egotistical reasons Ms. Lively and her entire team colluded for months to destroy reputations through a complex web of lies, false accusations and the manipulation of illicitly received communications,” the legal mind stated.
He added: "The ongoing public interest in this case online has ironically shed light on the undeniable facts pertaining to The New York Times and how heavily Ms. Lively and her representatives were not only deeply involved in the attempted takedown and smear campaign of Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and their teams but that they themselves initiated it."
This evidence came forward after Baldoni released a 2 a.m. voice note of him apologizing to the blonde beauty while they were discussing script changes for It Ends With Us.
"I'm really sorry. I f---ed up. I will admit and apologize when I fail. I'm a very flawed man, as my wife will attest," he told the mother-of-four. "I'm gonna p--- you off, probably, but I will always apologize and find my way back to center. I'm sorry I made you feel that way. I will, for sure, do better."
He then referenced Reynolds and bestie Taylor Swift's support of her edits of the script.
"D--- right, you've got great friends," he stated. "We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact that they're two of the most creative people on the planet."
TMZ reported on Baldoni's lawsuit update.