Blake Lively Targeted 'Chaotic Clown' Justin Baldoni in Shocking Email to Ben Affleck Before Intense Legal Battle

Blake Lively didn’t hold back in ranting about Justin Baldoni to a fellow movie star. The actress, 38, allegedly sent an email to her friend Ben Affleck, 53, in May 2024, recalling her negative experience working with the director of It Ends With Us. Although Lively didn’t explicitly mention Baldoni, she expressed having trouble with a “‘director’/actor/producer/financier/studio head.”

“I’ve just come out the other side (well almost) of the most upsetting experience I’ve ever had on a movie,” Lively allegedly wrote. “The making of doc of this film would be more interesting than the movie could ever be. It’s like if Wild Wild Country, Fyre Festival and Going Clear had a baby with The Room … Room also works though.” She continued, “Anyway, I ended up rewriting and restructuring the entire script, I also ended up having to direct the movie via the chaotic clown ‘director’/actor/producer/financier/studio head at the center. Yes that’s all the same person.”

Lively claimed that “everyone” who worked under Baldoni was “in a cult,” and that she experienced “wild HR issues.” “Anyway, now I'm in a bake off with him in the edit,” she added. "He's been editing since, I kid you not, July, and they gave me 10 days to do my own pass. We have a bake off in 12 days. But I have a friends and family preview in NY on Saturday in the meantime so I can get one round of notes or feedback before we duke it out."

The Gossip Girl alum asked whether Affleck had time to watch the film and provide “any ideas or notes.” "Again, zero pressure," she insisted. "I just really want this to work after all I've put into it. This movie nearly killed me, and I can think of very few people who would be as prescriptive and insightful as I know you would be. Ryan [Reynolds] asked Matt [Damon] to watch also so I think he's watching this weekend. Good men showing up. I'm beyond grateful for that. Can you believe Jason Bourne is watching my movie!?!?! I'll get you an autograph one day. Don't worry." Lively allegedly concluded her email, “If you're still reading this, whoa. You're not nearly as busy as you think. or you're a very nice person.”

