or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Blake Lively
OK LogoNEWS

Blake Lively Targeted 'Chaotic Clown' Justin Baldoni in Shocking Email to Ben Affleck Before Intense Legal Battle

Photo of Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively called out Justin Baldoni for being a 'chaotic clown' in an alleged email to Ben Affleck.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively didn’t hold back in ranting about Justin Baldoni to a fellow movie star.

The actress, 38, allegedly sent an email to her friend Ben Affleck, 53, in May 2024, recalling her negative experience working with the director of It Ends With Us.

Although Lively didn’t explicitly mention Baldoni, she expressed having trouble with a “‘director’/actor/producer/financier/studio head.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Blake Lively reportedly wanted Ben Affleck to screen 'It Ends With Us.'
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively reportedly wanted Ben Affleck to screen 'It Ends With Us.'

“I’ve just come out the other side (well almost) of the most upsetting experience I’ve ever had on a movie,” Lively allegedly wrote. “The making of doc of this film would be more interesting than the movie could ever be. It’s like if Wild Wild Country, Fyre Festival and Going Clear had a baby with The RoomRoom also works though.”

She continued, “Anyway, I ended up rewriting and restructuring the entire script, I also ended up having to direct the movie via the chaotic clown ‘director’/actor/producer/financier/studio head at the center. Yes that’s all the same person.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Blake Lively allegedly sent Ben Affleck an email about her negative experience shooting 'It Ends With Us.'
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively allegedly sent Ben Affleck an email about her negative experience shooting 'It Ends With Us.'

Lively claimed that “everyone” who worked under Baldoni was “in a cult,” and that she experienced “wild HR issues.”

“Anyway, now I'm in a bake off with him in the edit,” she added. "He's been editing since, I kid you not, July, and they gave me 10 days to do my own pass. We have a bake off in 12 days. But I have a friends and family preview in NY on Saturday in the meantime so I can get one round of notes or feedback before we duke it out."

MORE ON:
Blake Lively

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively Requests Ben Affleck Watch Her Movie

Image of Blake Lively said shooting 'It Ends With Us' was an 'upsetting experience.'
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively said shooting 'It Ends With Us' was an 'upsetting experience.'

The Gossip Girl alum asked whether Affleck had time to watch the film and provide “any ideas or notes.”

"Again, zero pressure," she insisted. "I just really want this to work after all I've put into it. This movie nearly killed me, and I can think of very few people who would be as prescriptive and insightful as I know you would be. Ryan [Reynolds] asked Matt [Damon] to watch also so I think he's watching this weekend. Good men showing up. I'm beyond grateful for that. Can you believe Jason Bourne is watching my movie!?!?! I'll get you an autograph one day. Don't worry."

Lively allegedly concluded her email, “If you're still reading this, whoa. You're not nearly as busy as you think. or you're a very nice person.”

What Did Blake Lively Sue Justin Baldoni For?

Image of Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment.

The A Simple Favor star sued her It Ends With Us costar, 41, in December 2024 for sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her, which he denied. They are set to go to trial in March and will both testify in court.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.