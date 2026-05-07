Blake Shelton Showers Wife Gwen Stefani With Flowers Ahead of Her First Sphere Show Despite Divorce Rumors: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Shelton presented Gwen Stefani with a romantic display of his affection ahead of her first Sphere performance. Stefani and her band, No Doubt, kicked off their Las Vegas, Nev., residency on Wednesday, May 6 — but not before Shelton could wish her good luck, as the country star, 49, surprised his wife, 56, with a large bouquet of pink roses.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Shelton Surprised Gwen Stefani With Flowers

Blake giving Gwen flowers for her opening night at the Sphere! 🥰🥹



“I have the best husband!” 🥰❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/YbNX6N6P8C — Victoria (@viclovesbg) May 6, 2026 Source: @viclovesbg/X Gwen Stefani called Blake Shelton the 'best husband.'

The musician posted a video on her Instagram Story of the flowers and a note from Shelton that read, “Good Luck Pretty Girl! I Love You! Love — Blake.” “It’s like a sphere of roses,” Stefani gushed, squealing over the sweet note. “I have the best husband.” Shelton’s team also sent her flowers and a note reading, “Congratulations! We Are So Excited For You! Good Luck Tonight! Love — Team Blake Shelton.” “You guys are over-the-top. What?!” the blonde beauty exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @viclovesbg/X Blake Shelton sent Gwen Stefani pink roses.

The “God’s Country” artist was absent from his wife’s opening night because he was busy performing down the street at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. According to a source, Shelton was “bummed” to miss out but plans on attending Stefani’s show once his schedule frees up.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Shelton Blames Manager for Not Being Able to Attend Gwen Stefani's Show

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @viclovesbg/X Blake Shelton performed down the street from Gwen Stefani.

During his show on Wednesday, he gave a shout-out to his woman’s Sphere debut. “My wife came to town. She’s here,” he said on stage. “I mean, she’s not here. She’s over there, the other venue. What kind of a d---head books us on the exact same nights, every single night? I think my manager did that. He’s here, isn’t he?” The No Doubt star’s kids, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — were also not present at her performance because it was a school night.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Relationship in Trouble?

Source: MEGA Gwen Stefani began a Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

Stefani’s Sphere debut comes after rumors she and Shelton were headed for divorce — however, the latter shut down the buzz in January while co-hosting Country Countdown USA. “I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up,’” the guitarist said at the time. “‘They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store … ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton shut down divorce rumors earlier this year.