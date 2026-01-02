Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share Steamy New Year's Kiss Amid Divorce Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton kicked off 2026 with a passionate kiss, putting divorce speculation to rest. The couple, married since 2021, celebrated New Year’s Eve together, and Stefani shared the moment with fans on her Instagram Story. “Last few hours of 2025,” the pop icon, 56, wrote, flashing a bright smile at the camera.

Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram Gwen Stefani shared the sweet moment on Instagram.

In the video, Shelton, 49, raised his cup to the camera before Stefani leaned in for a kiss, which he warmly reciprocated, grabbing her face as they shared a smooch. Stefani's New Year’s kiss comes after she addressed rumors of a split. Over Thanksgiving, she posted a sweet photo of Shelton kissing her cheek, dousing the gossip surrounding their relationship.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share A New Year's Kiss https://t.co/ld404ZRC0t pic.twitter.com/NCDsMgA80d — TMZ (@TMZ) January 1, 2026 Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

The couple sparked speculation recently after missing the CMA Awards on November 19, 2025, during which Shelton was nominated for Musical Event of the Year for his collaboration with Post Malone on “Pour Me a Drink.” They also haven’t appeared on a red carpet together since The Grand Ole Opry’s OPRY 100 celebration in March 2025.

Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rang in the New Year with a passionate kiss.

Fans noticed that Stefani hadn’t posted about Shelton on her Instagram since her heartfelt birthday tribute to him in June 2025, where she expressed her love by saying, “Happy birthday to my greatest love @blakeshelton u are my everything!!” Shelton honored Stefani on her birthday in October 2025 with his own sweet message: “Y’all help me wish @gwenstefani a happy birthday!!!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!!!” alongside a cozy selfie of the duo kissing.

The sparks between them first ignited on the set of The Voice back in 2014, shortly after both were navigating their respective divorces — Stefani from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from Miranda Lambert. The duo eventually tied the knot in 2021.

Source: MEGA The couple celebrated together as Blake Shelton raised his drink.

Stefani shares three sons with Rossdale — Kingston, 19, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 11. Despite their split, the exes have maintained a co-parenting relationship.

Source: MEGA The pair got married in 2021.