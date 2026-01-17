or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Blake Shelton
OK LogoCOUPLES

Blake Shelton Slams Gwen Stefani Divorce Rumors: 'I Just Don’t Believe It'

photo of Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton shut down divorce rumors about Gwen Stefani, calling online speculation ridiculous.

Profile Image

Jan. 17 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Blake Shelton is setting the record straight about his relationship with wife Gwen Stefani.

The "God's Country" singer addressed swirling rumors of a split during his recent hosting stint on "Country Countdown USA," where he couldn't help but call out the online chatter.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Blake Shelton denied rumors that he and Gwen Stefani are splitting up.
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton denied rumors that he and Gwen Stefani are splitting up.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Source: Country Countdown USA
Article continues below advertisement
image of The country star mocked online speculation during his radio hosting appearance.
Source: MEGA

The country star mocked online speculation during his radio hosting appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

“They're saying ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up. They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ Then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store... ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’” Shelton recalled.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Blake Shelton said photos and rumors constantly contradict each other.
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton said photos and rumors constantly contradict each other.

MORE ON:
Blake Shelton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

He added, “Another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store... ‘They’re divorcing.’ I see pictures of Gwen and me on social media that look so real. But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’ I don’t believe anything anymore that I see on the internet. I mean, nothing. I just don’t believe it.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple’s relationship appears strong despite ongoing gossip.
Source: MEGA

The couple’s relationship appears to be going strong despite ongoing gossip.

Article continues below advertisement

This latest round of speculation comes on the heels of a romantic New Year's Eve kiss that Stefani shared on her Instagram, confirming that all is well between the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Shelton and Stefani first crossed paths on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating the following year. Despite the gossip, their love appears to be going strong.

In April 2025, the blonde babe confessed: “Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party.”

Stefani was referring to God while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

For his part, Shelton previously spoke about how God played a part in their relationship.

"I was at rock bottom, in the middle of h---… Gwen saved my life," Shelton revealed to Billboard. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?"

"I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life," he told The Tennessean in 2019, attributing his transformation largely to Stefani. "It's just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn't make sense. If you put God into it, everything that's happened with us makes sense."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.