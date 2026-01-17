Blake Shelton Slams Gwen Stefani Divorce Rumors: 'I Just Don’t Believe It'
Jan. 17 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Blake Shelton is setting the record straight about his relationship with wife Gwen Stefani.
The "God's Country" singer addressed swirling rumors of a split during his recent hosting stint on "Country Countdown USA," where he couldn't help but call out the online chatter.
“They're saying ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up. They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ Then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store... ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’” Shelton recalled.
- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are 'Devoted to God,' Insider Says: 'A Higher Power Is Crucial for Their Marriage'
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Not Divorcing Despite Challenges of 'Demanding Schedules': 'No Truth to the Split Rumors'
- Gwen Stefani Says Meeting Blake Shelton Was 'One Of Those Miracle Situations I Didn't See Coming': 'God Put Us Together'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He added, “Another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store... ‘They’re divorcing.’ I see pictures of Gwen and me on social media that look so real. But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’ I don’t believe anything anymore that I see on the internet. I mean, nothing. I just don’t believe it.”
This latest round of speculation comes on the heels of a romantic New Year's Eve kiss that Stefani shared on her Instagram, confirming that all is well between the couple.
Shelton and Stefani first crossed paths on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating the following year. Despite the gossip, their love appears to be going strong.
In April 2025, the blonde babe confessed: “Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party.”
Stefani was referring to God while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.
For his part, Shelton previously spoke about how God played a part in their relationship.
"I was at rock bottom, in the middle of h---… Gwen saved my life," Shelton revealed to Billboard. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?"
"I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life," he told The Tennessean in 2019, attributing his transformation largely to Stefani. "It's just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn't make sense. If you put God into it, everything that's happened with us makes sense."