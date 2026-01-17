Blake Shelton Slams Gwen Stefani Divorce Rumors: 'I Just Don’t Believe It'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Blake Shelton denied rumors that he and Gwen Stefani are splitting up.

Source: MEGA The country star mocked online speculation during his radio hosting appearance.

“They're saying ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up. They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ Then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store... ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’” Shelton recalled.

He added, “Another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store... ‘They’re divorcing.’ I see pictures of Gwen and me on social media that look so real. But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’ I don’t believe anything anymore that I see on the internet. I mean, nothing. I just don’t believe it.”

This latest round of speculation comes on the heels of a romantic New Year's Eve kiss that Stefani shared on her Instagram, confirming that all is well between the couple.

Shelton and Stefani first crossed paths on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating the following year. Despite the gossip, their love appears to be going strong. In April 2025, the blonde babe confessed: “Best advice would probably be, make sure you have a third party.” Stefani was referring to God while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.