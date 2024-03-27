'Blasphemous Grift': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Selling 'God Bless the USA' Bibles Ahead of Easter
Former President Donald Trump's recent initiative to sell Bibles has triggered outrage among Christians.
Trump, who became the presumptive Republican nominee in March, utilized his Truth Social platform by posting a video encouraging his supporters to purchase the "God Bless the USA Bible," inspired by Lee Greenwood's patriotic song.
Reacting to Trump's Bible sales campaign during "Holy Week," Reverend Nathan Empsall, the executive director of Faithful America, expressed dismay, stating, "Trump selling copies of the Bible 'during Holy Week like it's just one more overpriced Trump shoe or steak has really touched a nerve among voters."
"Seeing the indicted, would-be dictator, sell so-called 'patriotic' Bibles does provide a parallel to Holy Week, but it's not with Jesus," Empsall added. "Trump is doing his best impression of the corrupt moneychangers who profited by ripping off worshippers."
"Today, much like Jesus overturning the moneychangers' tables, Christians are sick of seeing MAGA's false prophets twist our loving faith for an agenda of hatred and selfishness," Empsall continued. "The Bible is bigger than any politician, and if Trump really wants to talk about Scripture, I suggest he try actually reading it first. He might actually learn a few things about love, humility, money, and peace."
Numerous individuals on social media echoed this sentiment.
- 'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media
- 'God's Chosen Caretaker for America': Donald Trump Portrays Himself as a 'Messiah' in Bizarre Truth Social Post
- 'What a Loser': Donald Trump Bashed for 'Shamelessly' Selling $399 Sneakers After $354 Million Fraud Case Judgement
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a screenshot of Trump's message in a post that read, "There's NOTHING 'holy' about selling Bibles endorsed by Trump. More blasphemous grift. Beware: 'For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall show great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.' Matthew 24:24."
Another user wrote, "If you're a Christian, please speak up & reject this. He's making a mockery of the flock."
A third person commented, "Trump Bibles? This guy and his followers who excuse this c--- p----- me off. He has completely trashed our political party & now he's trying to ruin our faith community for his own ends."
The backlash occurred as Trump is grappling with mounting legal expenses stemming from four criminal charges and several civil lawsuits, all while vying for a return to the White House.
Notably, a New York appeals court has granted a reprieve on collecting the $454 million owed from a civil fraud ruling, contingent on Trump providing $175 million within 10 days.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The controversial ex-prez was found liable for fraud after misrepresenting the worth of Mar-a-Lago and other assets in financial documents. Subsequently, he was ordered to pay more than $350 million in damages — with interest, it totaled to over $450 million.
However, a New York appeals court decided to slash the amount of the bond earlier this week.