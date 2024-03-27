'Blasphemous Grift': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Selling 'God Bless the USA' Bibles Ahead of Easter

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a screenshot of Trump's message in a post that read, "There's NOTHING 'holy' about selling Bibles endorsed by Trump. More blasphemous grift. Beware: 'For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall show great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.' Matthew 24:24."

Another user wrote, "If you're a Christian, please speak up & reject this. He's making a mockery of the flock."

A third person commented, "Trump Bibles? This guy and his followers who excuse this c--- p----- me off. He has completely trashed our political party & now he's trying to ruin our faith community for his own ends."