Donald Trump Slips Up: Ex-Prez Tells His Supporters to 'Take a Stand' Against the 'Tyrant' MAGA Movement in Campaign Video
In a recent campaign trail blunder, former President Donald Trump inadvertently insulted his own supporters.
The incident occurred during a video posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he urged his followers to "take a stand" and "save our country" from his own political movement. Trump's comments were meant to respond to the ongoing Colorado lawsuit seeking to remove his name from the presidential ballot.
"With the 2024 election now less than one year away, this is your chance to take a stand against tyrants that support the one and only movement to save our country and Make America Great Again," the ex-president told his 6.4 million followers. "We must win in 2024."
Trump's slip-up was met with a mix of surprise and amusement.
The clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many people seized the opportunity to have some fun with Trump's words.
One user joked, "For the first time in Donald Trump's life, he's accidentally told the truth 👏👏👏."
Another replied, "Your wish is my command — I’m more than ready, willing, and able to vote against those tyrants who support MAGA."
Yet another comment read, "Reminder: These are recorded at home, and Trump is reading off a teleprompter. And this was the best take?"
Last week, the Republican candidate made a series of gaffes while campaigning for the party's 2024 primary nomination.
During a rally in Derry, N.H., on October 23, he mistakenly referred to Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, as the leader of Turkey.
The following day, during a speech in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump referred to the town as Sioux Falls.
Additionally, in the same speech, Trump mispronounced Canada as "Canya" while discussing trade deals. He also made a factual error, claiming that Hungary shares a border with both Ukraine and Russia, when it actually only shares a border with Ukraine.
The video was posted against the backdrop of the ongoing Colorado trial, which seeks to prevent Trump's name from appearing on the state's GOP primary and general election ballots.
The case was filed in September by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters. It cites Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which bars individuals who have "engaged in insurrection" or have "given aid or comfort" to insurrectionists from running for office.
