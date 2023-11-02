Donald Trump Slips Up: Ex-Prez Tells His Supporters to 'Take a Stand' Against the 'Tyrant' MAGA Movement in Campaign Video

"With the 2024 election now less than one year away, this is your chance to take a stand against tyrants that support the one and only movement to save our country and Make America Great Again," the ex-president told his 6.4 million followers. "We must win in 2024."

Trump's slip-up was met with a mix of surprise and amusement.

The clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many people seized the opportunity to have some fun with Trump's words.

One user joked, "For the first time in Donald Trump's life, he's accidentally told the truth 👏👏👏."

Another replied, "Your wish is my command — I’m more than ready, willing, and able to vote against those tyrants who support MAGA."

Yet another comment read, "Reminder: These are recorded at home, and Trump is reading off a teleprompter. And this was the best take?"