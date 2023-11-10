Donald Trump Could Face 'Devastating' Verdict in New York Civil Fraud Trial After Disastrous Testimony: Report

He claimed that the testimony could lead to "a verdict that will be devastating to Trump and very possibly eviscerate what remains of his business empire."

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit against Trump and his organization in 2022, alleging that the ex-prez and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, inflated his net worth by billions of dollars on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to make deals and secure loans with Deutsche Bank.

Judge Arthur Engoron already ruled that the former president and his family's empire committed fraud. The ongoing trial is just to determine their financial liability. The AG is seeking $250 million as well as prohibiting the Trumps from operating any of their businesses in New York.