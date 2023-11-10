Donald Trump Could Face 'Devastating' Verdict in New York Civil Fraud Trial After Disastrous Testimony: Report
Former President Donald Trump could be facing a "devastating" verdict in the New York civil fraud trial involving the Trump Organization.
Harry Litman, who worked as a deputy assistant attorney general, said the Republican primary frontrunner dug "a hole" during his testimony during the trial.
He claimed that the testimony could lead to "a verdict that will be devastating to Trump and very possibly eviscerate what remains of his business empire."
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit against Trump and his organization in 2022, alleging that the ex-prez and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, inflated his net worth by billions of dollars on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to make deals and secure loans with Deutsche Bank.
Judge Arthur Engoron already ruled that the former president and his family's empire committed fraud. The ongoing trial is just to determine their financial liability. The AG is seeking $250 million as well as prohibiting the Trumps from operating any of their businesses in New York.
"Trump turned his time on the stand into a tub-thumping recitation of the themes he hopes will carry him into a second term: that the deep state is persecuting him for his popularity and his election would constitute retribution for him and his supporters," Litman explained.
He added his testimony included "damaging admissions" that "scored many important legal points for James and none for Trump."
As OK! previously reported, a former Watergate prosecutor called Trump an idiot for testifying in the fraud trial after pleading the fifth.
Nick Akerman, who was an assistant special prosecutor on the 1970s team that investigated President Richard Nixon and those involved in the break-in at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters at Watergate, said, "Basically, at this point, Donald Trump is toast."
“I mean he is basically going to be found to be a liar by the judge," he added.
This isn't the only legal issue the ex-prez is facing. He is currently charged with 91 counts across four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida.
The charges include solicitation, racketeering, forgery, false statements, obstruction, conspiracy against civil rights and the willful retention of national defense information.
He could face up to 300 years behind bars if he's found guilty of every charge.