'Insulting': 'The Blind Side' Family Fires Back at Michael Oher's Shocking Lawsuit Against Them

In a statement, the patriarch gave his side of the story, explaining that the conservatorship was put into place to make sure the young athlete was eligible to play football at the University of Mississippi because Tuohy Sr. — who Tim McGraw plays in the 2009 film — was a booster at the school.

According to the 63-year-old, if Oher, who was 18 years old at the time, wasn't part of their family, there could have been potential NCAA issues sending him to college. "I sat Michael down and told him, 'If you're planning to go to Ole Miss — or even considering Ole Miss — we think you have to be part of the family. This would do that legally,'" Tuohy Sr. claimed.