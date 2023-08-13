Sandra Bullock's Sweetest Moments With Her 2 Kids: Photos

Best mom ever!

Sandra Bullock, 59, has always been a great parent to her two adopted children, Louis, 13, and Laila, 10. From the trio's many days at Disney to holding hands with their famous mom on strolls, the Bullock family is absolutely adorable. The Blindside alum adopted her son in 2010 when he was a newborn and later adopted her daughter from the foster care system in 2015.

The brunette beauty largely raised her children with late partner Bryan Randall before his tragic passing on August 5 at age 57.