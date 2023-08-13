Sandra Bullock's Sweetest Moments With Her 2 Kids: Photos
Sandra Bullock, 59, has always been a great parent to her two adopted children, Louis, 13, and Laila, 10. From the trio's many days at Disney to holding hands with their famous mom on strolls, the Bullock family is absolutely adorable. The Blindside alum adopted her son in 2010 when he was a newborn and later adopted her daughter from the foster care system in 2015.
The brunette beauty largely raised her children with late partner Bryan Randall before his tragic passing on August 5 at age 57.
As OK! previously reported, on August 7, the photographer's family revealed the devastating news in a statement.
"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," the upsetting message read. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."
"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the brood added.
"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," they noted before signing, "His Loving Family."
Bullock and Randall had been together eight years before his death after being first romantically linked in 2015. He played a pivotal role in the actress' children's life as a father figure.
Back in December 2021, the Bird Box star made a rare comment about their romance.
"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock said at the time. "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."