Michael Oher Accuses 'The Blind Side' Family of Exploiting Him for 'Their Own Benefit' in Court Filing
Michael Oher accused Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy of lying about legally adopting him and taking advantage of his story for cash.
The football player — who was famously the subject of the touching film The Blind Side starring Sandra Bullock — detailed his allegations while petitioning to end the Tuohys' conservatorship in a recent court filing.
The professional athlete claimed the family asked him to live with them and offered to adopt him the year before he became a legal adult. He later signed paperwork that he thought had to do with the adoption, but later discovered that it had been conservatorship paperwork.
"The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher," the legal document filed with Shelby County Court on Monday, August 14, stated.
The filing further claimed the Tuohy family's deal with 20th Century Fox did not provide him with any compensation for the rights to his likeness, his name and his life story. Oher also alleged that he did not recall ever signing the movie agreement himself, noting that "nobody ever presented this document to him with any explanation."
Meanwhile, his alleged adoptive family members were left with a whopping $225,000 and 2.5 percent of the movie's earnings. The well-received flick ended up making over $300 million and $200,000 was donated was the Tuohys' charity.
The filing insisted that throughout this process, the Tuohys disregarded their fiduciary duty to Oher as his conservators to a degree that was "so gross and appalling that they should be sanctioned by this court."
"Where other parents of Michael's classmates saw Michael simply as a nice kid in need, Conservators Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy saw something else: A gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit," the court document said.
"At no point did the Tuohys inform Michael that they would have ultimate control of all his contracts," the filing continued. "And as a result, Michael did not understand that if the Conservatorship was granted, he was signing away his right to contract for himself."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
NBC News reported details of Oher's legal filing.