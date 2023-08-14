Michael Oher Accuses 'The Blind Side' Family of Exploiting Him for 'Their Own Benefit' in Court Filing

The professional athlete claimed the family asked him to live with them and offered to adopt him the year before he became a legal adult. He later signed paperwork that he thought had to do with the adoption, but later discovered that it had been conservatorship paperwork.

"The lie of Michael's adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher," the legal document filed with Shelby County Court on Monday, August 14, stated.

The filing further claimed the Tuohy family's deal with 20th Century Fox did not provide him with any compensation for the rights to his likeness, his name and his life story. Oher also alleged that he did not recall ever signing the movie agreement himself, noting that "nobody ever presented this document to him with any explanation."