Hilaria Baldwin Insists She Was 'Bullied' Off 'Dancing With the Stars' After Claiming the 'World Has Been Trying to Beat' Her for Years

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin is still feeling every emotion after being eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on week four of the competition. On Sunday, October 12, the mom-of-seven held an Instagram Live where she revealed why she thinks she and partner Gleb Savchenko got voted off on Tuesday, October 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin Believes She Was 'Bullied' Off 'DWTS'

Source: abc Hilaria Baldwin claimed she was eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars' due to 'bullying,'

"I did get bullied off the show. I did, that’s for sure," she told her followers. "That is for sure." In a social media video the very next day, she once again emphasized that she was eliminated due to "very coordinated and strategic bullying." "I would be remiss if I didn't address the elephant in the room, which is that there was some bullying going on aimed at me over the past few weeks," the yoga instructor stated.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bullying Affects Her Mental Health

Source: abc Baldwin explained how she's felt 'misrepresented' for years.

"One of the most common things that people say to me when they meet me — when they actually meet me — is how surprised they are by negativity that I receive, because in reality, I am none of the negative things that some people say and that breaks my heart," Baldwin spilled. "They take lives and they demolish mental health, and it's tragic how rampant this behavior is, and countless suffer daily," she explained. "Some of the people who have harassed me for years and misrepresented and outright have lied about me, I know that they'll only be satisfied when I'm gone. It seems that nothing I can say or do will be right in their eyes."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin's Rumored 'DWTS' Meltdown

Source: mega The mom-of-seven claimed she's been targeted ever since she began dating Alec Baldwin.

As OK! reported, Baldwin allegedly "completely lost it" backstage when she was eliminated. "She was livid," the insider spilled to journalist Rob Shuter's blog. "She thought she was a frontrunner and couldn’t believe it was over. When the cameras stopped, she went off." The star even accused producers of "sabotaging" her, alleging she was given the wrong music and that the choreography for Disney Night wasn't up to her standards. "She said it wasn’t ‘Disney enough,’ and blamed Alec’s friends for not voting," an additional source dished, referring to her husband. One witness described the reality star as a "rollercoaster of rage and tears."

Source: abc An insider alleged the 'DWTS' competitor was a 'rollercoaster of rage and tears' after being booted.