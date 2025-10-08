'Delusional' Hilaria Baldwin 'Was a Rollercoaster of Rage and Tears' After 'DWTS' Elimination, Accused Producers of 'Sabotage': Insiders

Article continues below advertisement

When Hilaria Baldwin was announced as a contestant for the new season of Dancing With the Stars, many people claimed she had an unfair advantage due to her ballroom dance background – however, the mom-of-seven was eliminated in week four of the series. Baldwin, who was partnered with Gleb Savchenko, didn't take the news well when she got the boot on the Tuesday, October 7, episode, as aside from what was seen on-air, an insider claimed she "completely lost it" backstage.

Hilaria Baldwin Was 'Livid' Over 'DWTS' Elimination

Source: abc A source alleged Hilaria Baldwin accused 'DWTS' producers of 'sabotaging' her when she was eliminated.

"She was livid," the source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "She thought she was a frontrunner and couldn’t believe it was over. When the cameras stopped, she went off." Baldwin even went as far as to accuse producers of "sabotaging" her, alleging she was given the wrong music and that the choreography for Disney Night wasn't up to par. "She said it wasn’t ‘Disney enough,’ and blamed Alec’s friends for not voting," another insider noted, referring to her famous husband.

Source: mega The source claimed the mom-of-seven blamed the loss on choreography and husband Alec's friends not voting enough for her.

One witness claimed the yoga guru was a "rollercoaster of rage and tears," while a crew member spilled, "It was heartbreaking. She wanted this to be her redemption moment." Meanwhile, one insider said some crew and cast are relieved she's gone, noting, "She was passionate, sure, but also delusional."

How Hilaria Reacted to Elimination On-Air

Source: abc Hilaria was partnered with Gleb Savchenko for Season 34 of 'DWTS.'

Once DWTS co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro announced Hilaria and Gleb would be leaving the program, the latter told his partner, "Listen, I'm so proud of you." Hilaria shockingly grabbed the microphone from Julianne and declared, "This has been an incredible experience." "I am so grateful to all of you, I'm so grateful to my children and my family," she gushed. "I'm cheering on everybody in the cast. This has been an amazing time." Glen called Hilaria "an incredible mom" and "inspiration."

The Star Is Glad She 'Tried'

Source: abc The yoga instructor admitted she didn't feel 'great' after the elimination.