or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Alec Baldwin
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'Delusional' Hilaria Baldwin 'Was a Rollercoaster of Rage and Tears' After 'DWTS' Elimination, Accused Producers of 'Sabotage': Insiders

Photo of Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: abc

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated on the fourth week of 'DWTS.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 4:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

When Hilaria Baldwin was announced as a contestant for the new season of Dancing With the Stars, many people claimed she had an unfair advantage due to her ballroom dance background – however, the mom-of-seven was eliminated in week four of the series.

Baldwin, who was partnered with Gleb Savchenko, didn't take the news well when she got the boot on the Tuesday, October 7, episode, as aside from what was seen on-air, an insider claimed she "completely lost it" backstage.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin Was 'Livid' Over 'DWTS' Elimination

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A source claimed Hilaria Baldwin accused 'DWTS' producers of 'sabotaging' her when she was eliminated.
Source: abc

A source alleged Hilaria Baldwin accused 'DWTS' producers of 'sabotaging' her when she was eliminated.

"She was livid," the source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "She thought she was a frontrunner and couldn’t believe it was over. When the cameras stopped, she went off."

Baldwin even went as far as to accuse producers of "sabotaging" her, alleging she was given the wrong music and that the choreography for Disney Night wasn't up to par.

"She said it wasn’t ‘Disney enough,’ and blamed Alec’s friends for not voting," another insider noted, referring to her famous husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The source claimed the mom-of-seven blamed the loss on choreography and husband Alec's friends not voting enough for her.
Source: mega

The source claimed the mom-of-seven blamed the loss on choreography and husband Alec's friends not voting enough for her.

One witness claimed the yoga guru was a "rollercoaster of rage and tears," while a crew member spilled, "It was heartbreaking. She wanted this to be her redemption moment."

Meanwhile, one insider said some crew and cast are relieved she's gone, noting, "She was passionate, sure, but also delusional."

MORE ON:
Alec Baldwin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Hilaria Reacted to Elimination On-Air

Photo of Hilaria was partnered with Gleb Savchenko for Season 34 of 'DWTS.'
Source: abc

Hilaria was partnered with Gleb Savchenko for Season 34 of 'DWTS.'

Once DWTS co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro announced Hilaria and Gleb would be leaving the program, the latter told his partner, "Listen, I'm so proud of you."

Hilaria shockingly grabbed the microphone from Julianne and declared, "This has been an incredible experience."

"I am so grateful to all of you, I'm so grateful to my children and my family," she gushed. "I'm cheering on everybody in the cast. This has been an amazing time."

Glen called Hilaria "an incredible mom" and "inspiration."

The Star Is Glad She 'Tried'

Photo of The yoga instructor admitted she didn't feel 'great' after the elimination.
Source: abc

The yoga instructor admitted she didn't feel 'great' after the elimination.

After the show aired, Hilaria was noticeably disappointed while chatting with a reporter.

"We're okay. I mean, we're not great, but we're okay at the same time," the Manual Not Included author confessed of how the family was coping. "It's mixed."

"The first night we got here to L.A. ... I said to my daughter, because I'm so open with my kids, 'What happens if I get voted off right away?'" the star recalled. "She said, 'Mommy, at least you tried.' And I hope they always know that: At least I tried."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.