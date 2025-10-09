Hilaria Baldwin Complains 'the World' Is Always 'Trying to Beat Me' After Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination: 'No Matter What I Do, It’s Not Enough'

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin is wearing her heart on her sleeve after being booted from Dancing With the Stars on week four of the competition. Immediately after she and partner Gleb Savchenko were axed on the Tuesday, October 7, episode, they sat down for an interview for the series' official podcast.

Source: @dancingwiththestars/youtube After her 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination, Hilaria Baldwin claimed people have always tried to beat her.

"First, this has been an experience that I never thought I would have and I’m so grateful," Baldwin noted. "I’m proud of — I’m a little jealous — but proud of those who get to go to practice tomorrow." The mom-of-seven explained one of the reasons she's so upset about being eliminated was that she thought she would never dance again after having so many children.

Hilaria Baldwin Feels She's Never Been Accepted

"I opened my heart and now it’s broken again," she confessed of getting back on the dance floor. Baldwin then noted she's struggled to be accepted for years, spilling, "I’m 41 and I met Alec when I was 27. The world has been trying to beat me since, and they did, they really did. Because no matter what I do, it’s not enough."

Source: mega The mom-of-seven was so upset over her elimination because she felt she let her and Alec's kids down.

The yoga instructor was also disappointed because she felt she let her kids down. Her partner insisted otherwise, telling her, "You worked your butt off everyday in the studio. You are a true inspiration. You’re not just a mother — an amazing mother to seven incredible kids — but you’re also a real superhero in the dance studio."

Hilaria Baldwin's Alleged 'DWTS' Meltdown

Source: abc A source claimed the star 'was livid' when she was booted from the competition.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed Hilaria "completely lost it" backstage after the elimination. "She was livid," the source dished to gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "She thought she was a frontrunner and couldn’t believe it was over. When the cameras stopped, she went off." The insider claimed the Manual Not Included author even accused producers of "sabotaging" her, alleging she was given the wrong music and that the choreography for Disney Night wasn't up to par. "She said it wasn’t ‘Disney enough,’ and blamed Alec’s friends for not voting," the source stated.

Source: abc A crew member admitted Hilaria Baldwin's send-off was 'heartbreaking.'