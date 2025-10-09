or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Hilaria Baldwin
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Hilaria Baldwin Complains 'the World' Is Always 'Trying to Beat Me' After Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination: 'No Matter What I Do, It’s Not Enough'

Photo of Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko
Source: @dancingwiththestars/youtube

'Dancing With the Stars' alum Hilaria Baldwin said 'the world has been trying to beat me' ever since she met husband Alec.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin is wearing her heart on her sleeve after being booted from Dancing With the Stars on week four of the competition.

Immediately after she and partner Gleb Savchenko were axed on the Tuesday, October 7, episode, they sat down for an interview for the series' official podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of After her 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination, Hilaria Baldwin claimed people have always tried to beat her.
Source: @dancingwiththestars/youtube

After her 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination, Hilaria Baldwin claimed people have always tried to beat her.

"First, this has been an experience that I never thought I would have and I’m so grateful," Baldwin noted. "I’m proud of — I’m a little jealous — but proud of those who get to go to practice tomorrow."

The mom-of-seven explained one of the reasons she's so upset about being eliminated was that she thought she would never dance again after having so many children.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin Feels She's Never Been Accepted

"I opened my heart and now it’s broken again," she confessed of getting back on the dance floor.

Baldwin then noted she's struggled to be accepted for years, spilling, "I’m 41 and I met Alec when I was 27. The world has been trying to beat me since, and they did, they really did. Because no matter what I do, it’s not enough."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Hilaria Baldwin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The mom-of-seven was so upset over her elimination because she felt she let her and Alec's kids down.
Source: mega

The mom-of-seven was so upset over her elimination because she felt she let her and Alec's kids down.

The yoga instructor was also disappointed because she felt she let her kids down.

Her partner insisted otherwise, telling her, "You worked your butt off everyday in the studio. You are a true inspiration. You’re not just a mother — an amazing mother to seven incredible kids — but you’re also a real superhero in the dance studio."

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin's Alleged 'DWTS' Meltdown

Photo of A source claimed the star 'was livid' when she was booted from the competition.
Source: abc

A source claimed the star 'was livid' when she was booted from the competition.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed Hilaria "completely lost it" backstage after the elimination.

"She was livid," the source dished to gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "She thought she was a frontrunner and couldn’t believe it was over. When the cameras stopped, she went off."

The insider claimed the Manual Not Included author even accused producers of "sabotaging" her, alleging she was given the wrong music and that the choreography for Disney Night wasn't up to par.

"She said it wasn’t ‘Disney enough,’ and blamed Alec’s friends for not voting," the source stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of A crew member admitted Hilaria Baldwin's send-off was 'heartbreaking.'
Source: abc

A crew member admitted Hilaria Baldwin's send-off was 'heartbreaking.'

The source noted Hilaria was a "rollercoaster of rage and tears," while a crew member revealed, "It was heartbreaking. She wanted this to be her redemption moment."

One insider admitted they weren't bothered by Hilaria's departure, explaining, "She was passionate, sure, but also delusional."

Many fans also didn't mind her farewell, as they thought she had an unfair advantage in the competition since she has prior ballroom dance experience.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.