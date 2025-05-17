or
Only Fans Model Bonnie Blue's Routine Includes Getting STD Testing Followed by Shopping Spree: Watch

photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @OliLondonTV/X

Bonnie Blue set a record by having intercourse with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

By:

May 17 2025, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, gave her millions of fans a glimpse into her daily routine, which included an STD test followed by a shopping spree and ritzy lunch with friends.

Blue, who just celebrated her 26th birthday on May 14, started her day with a dance down the hallway of her apartment before she made her exit to the bustling streets.

Bonnie Blue Takes Routine STD Test

Source: @OliLondonTV/X

The model enjoyed a shopping spree after her STD test.

While she was inside a clinic, she recorded herself after she “swabbed” her mouth for an STD test consisting of multiple vials full of her DNA.

Blue continued her day by shopping at luxury stores, including Valentino, where she bought several items of clothing. The OnlyFans content creator was treated to plenty of drinks and snacks while she shopped with her male friend.

only fans model bonnie blues routine std testing by shopping spree watch
Source: @OliLondonTV/X

The OnlyFans model denied she was pregnant after sleeping with over 1,000 men in 12 hours.

Of course, the model worked up an appetite, later grabbing lunch at a restaurant with pals. After picking on a full, vibrant spread of food, Blue ventured back home with an orange smoothie in hand.

Notably, Blue slept with a record-breaking 1,057 men in 12 hours on January 11. Though she teased being pregnant after the milestone moment, the OnlyFans star later confirmed she was not carrying a baby.

Bonnie Blue Offered $50,000 to Fart in a Jar

Bonnie Blue

only fans model bonnie blues std testing by shopping watch
Source: @OliLondonTV/X

Bonnie Blue was offered $50,000 to fart in a jar for a fan.

Despite having intercourse with over 1,000 men in under one day, Blue has standards when it comes to what she’s willing to do for her fans.

In February, she revealed on the “Stiff Socks” podcast that a fan asked her to fart in a jar and send it to them in return for $50,000 — however, she claimed the task was too risqué for a girl to take part in.

only fans model bonnie blues routine std testing by shopping watch
Source: @OliLondonTV/X

The OnlyFans star said farting in a jar was too 'naughty.'

“Somebody wanted a jar of my trumps,” the British adult film star confessed. “Do you not call them trump? If I was to say fart in front of my parents, they’d be like, ‘That’s naughty. You have to say trump.’ Sleeping with a 1,000 guys, that’s normal. If I say fart, I’m in the naughty corner.”

Bonnie Blue Reveals Her Turn-Ons

only fans model bonnie blues routine std testing by shopping spree
Source: @OliLondonTV/X

Bonnie Blue said she likes when men leave their 'mark' on her.

As for what she’s interested in during intimacy, the model explained her turn-ons during a now-deleted YouTube interview from after her s-- marathon.

“I say to them all the time — the dads, the husbands, the students — leave your mark on me. Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time,” she expressed. “I enjoy it when they’ve left marks, whether it’s handprints, bite marks, bruises.”

