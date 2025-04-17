NEWS Bonnie Blue Gets 'Nervous' as She Sees Chiropractor After Sleeping With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours: Watch Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram; Dr. Cracks/YouTube Bonnie Blue was filmed getting her first-ever chiropractic adjustment.

Bonnie Blue put a different kind of crack on full display during a recent chiropractor visit. In a recent video uploaded to Dr. Ali Heidari's "Dr. Cracks" YouTube channel, the healthcare professional had the adult film star lay down on a drop table while adjusting nearly every part of her body.

Source: Dr. Cracks/YouTube The adult film star had almost every part of her body adjusted.

"I’m nervous," Blue confessed before Dr. Heidari got started, of course engaging in some raunchy banter with the chiropractor. "I’d say that my neck is a bit tight, like I use it a lot, and yeah, my back a little bit," shared the OnlyFans model — who went viral in January after claiming to have broken a world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Source: Dr. Cracks/YouTube

Dr. Heidari started off by giving Blue's body a full examination, as he determined the social media star definitely needed her shoulders "adjusted" while pointing out how he felt a lot of tension in her back muscles. Seeming to always have her mind in the gutter, Blue admitted: "I’m hoping it will help me with some throat activities this week."

Source: Dr. Cracks/YouTube The appointment was filmed and shared to Dr. Ali Heidari's 'Dr. Cracks' YouTube channel.

Praising herself, the blonde bombshell declared: "I’ve got a good arch, I’ve heard." By the end of the video, Dr. Heidari was giving Blue one final professional feel, when he explained: "Your joints are really resilient now, which means they are really springy. That means you’ve got a lot of motion in them now."

Source: Dr. Cracks/YouTube Social media users poked fun at Bonnie Blue after the video.

After Blue asked if this meant she wold be able to sleep with a lot more men, the chiropractor sheepishly replied: "You’ll be able to take a lot more now." As the clip went viral on YouTube and Instagram, social media users couldn't help but joke around about the controversial adult film star.

"We’re you 1,001? 😁😁😁😆," one person quipped, wondering if things got intimate between Blue and the doctor after the appointment. Another online troll wrote "1,000 men will leave you broken bones," while a third individual mocked, "my brotha, that ain't the first time she's gotten her back cracked."

Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram Bonnie Blue went viral in January for sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Blue's collaboration with Dr. Cracks aired roughly one month after she was forced to shut down speculation she was expecting a child. After fueling rumors she had gotten knocked up from her infamous s-- marathon, Blue confirmed she was "not pregnant" in a video shared to YouTube back in February.